Gemma Chan's Minimalist Glam French Manicure Is Perfect For The Holiday Season

Gemma Chan is a beauty influencer in her own right. The 38-year-old actor never fails to surprise fans with a covetable look on the red carpet, be it Euphoria-esque eye jewels or a bold and unexpected lip color.

On Monday, October 18, the star attended the premiere of Marvel Studios' Eternals at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, wearing a white feather and lace Louis Vuitton gown from the designer's Spring Summer 2022 collection. The ensemble was undeniably extravagant — iconic, even. But that’s not the only element of her look that’s worthy of accolades —enter Gemma Chan’s French manicure.

Upon zooming in on photos of her mani, it was clear that her nail art deserved major attention. The minimalist glam nail art comprised a sheer base and thin, silver tips, brought to life by celebrity nail artist Yoko Sakakura using only five OPI products.

The Crazy Rich Asians star teamed the lavish gown and elegant manicure with timeless glam by celebrity makeup artist Monika Blunder. The beauty expert used L'Oréal Paris products to give Chan a berry lip, long lashes, and a glowy complexion.

All elements of her look considered, Chan’s nail art still takes the gold. Check out an up-close view of it below.

Courtesy of OPI

Believe it or not, it’s surprisingly easy to recreate the manicure at home. Of course, you can always bring a photo to the nail salon if you’d prefer, but keep scrolling for the complete breakdown, courtesy of Chan’s manicurist.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.