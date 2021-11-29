The effortlessness with which Gemma Chan wears bold colors should be researched by beauty experts all over the world. While some starlets prefer to stick with tried-and-true glam neutrals, Chan wears purples, blues, and greens like they’re taupe — and in the process, provides plenty of inspiration for makeup looks perfect for parties, special events, and casual Tuesday afternoons alike. For a special Christmas-themed event with Swarovski, Chan pulled off a green eyeshadow look — a solid nod to the holiday theme with a green cocktail dress to match. Green eyeshadow looks are an ideal way to wade into the world of color, too. Start slow with a deep, earth-toned shade like Chan’s, or just cannonball in with some shimmery emerald — either way, green eyeshadow is a surefire way to earn more than a few well-deserved double-takes.

In Chan’s case, the star opted for a more cool-toned, almost jewel-green shade for her eyeshadow, always a holiday season classic. Applied by A-list makeup artist Ninni Nummela — who also works with Priyanka Chopra and Kate Moss — the eyeshadow wings out around the edges of Chan’s eyes for a sophisticated cat-eye effect.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Framed by some inky black liner and fanned-out lashes — not to mention the glossy wash of dusty rose color across the lips — the entire look is quintessential Chan: glamorous and effortless.

Working in tandem with her makeup to further the holiday-chic look, Chan’s hair was pulled back into a loose, romantic bun by hairstylist Shon Hyungsun Ju, whose most recent clients include Dua Lipa and Rita Ora. Gentle side part and plenty of free-flowing, face-framing pieces, helped tie the entire look together in the most polished way without fighting Chan’s makeup and outfit for attention. Chan and Ju are frequent collaborators, with Ju responsible for her stunning Vogue cover hair earlier this year.

If these few shots of Chan already have you adding green-themed eyeshadow palettes to your online shopping cart, it’s more than understandable. To recreate the look, you’ll need a green eyeshadow in your preferred shade (take a page out of Chan’s book and select one that’s a slightly different shade than your outfit or accessories to avoid looking too unintentionally matchy-matchy), a slate grey shade, a liquid eyeliner, some falsies, and a few solid brushes.

After prepping the lids and fanning the green eyeshadow out and up in a cat-eye shape (some Scotch tape or a business card placed underneath the eye can help nail the wing), line the upper lash line with liquid liner and glue down a set of false eyelashes. Finally, run a pencil brush coated in slate shadow back and forth across the lower lash line for even more definition and smolder.

Even if green isn’t exactly your thing, fear not — all it takes is a half-second scroll through Gemma Chan’s Instagram to find the next major beauty moment worth trying yourself.

