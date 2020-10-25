For those of us who live and breathe fashion, there’s nothing more exciting than stepping out in a fresh new outfit. That said, the vast majority of fashion girls can’t always wear something new. Rather, the most stylish women tend to own a collection of versatile, tried-and-true staples that can be counted on to look great without requiring much thought or effort. And while clothes you wear often are always worth investing in, your go-to pieces don’t have to come from luxury designers. As a matter of fact, many of the chic, comfy pieces fashion girls rewear multiple times a week can be found on Amazon Fashion — and discovering them for yourself is as easy as scrolling through this roundup.

The 42 pieces featured here are proof that great style doesn’t require sacrifice. Once you’ve stocked your closet with easy, versatile building blocks like these, putting together an outfit you feel great in will take mere seconds — and won't make you wish you could just stay in your pajamas. Plus, since most of these pieces are affordable and easy to care for, you can reach for them as often as you want without worrying about wearing them out.

To see the buzzy Amazon fashion pieces tastemakers have been living in, just keep reading.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.