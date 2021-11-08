It takes a major look — and a megawatt celebrity — to stand out even at an event filled with perennially stylish A-listers. But if you’re Jodie Turner-Smith, that’s just an average Saturday night. On November 6, some of Los Angeles’ most famous and cinematically-inclined residents gathered at LACMA for the 2021 Art and Film Gala. There, onlookers got a glimpse of an entire constellation of stars: Serena Williams in a Gucci gown and statement lip, Sydney Sweeney test-driving sequin brows in a cutout YSL sheath, and Miley Cyrus in a flower-covered suit. But all eyes were on Jodie Turner-Smith’s green eyeshadow look, buffered by hot pink cheeks, glossy nude lips, and the most spectacular two-toned Gucci gown this side of the Atlantic.

The fundraising event, thrown in conjunction with co-sponsor Gucci, is an annual one hosted at the museum in order to celebrate the year’s most significant cinematic achievements and personnel, as well as raise money for the institution itself. The convergence of art, film, and fashion basically gives license to all celebrities (and their glam teams) to really go for it with hair, makeup, and styling — which is probably why the event regularly yields so many incredible looks. Jodie Turner-Smith’s, in particular, has accrued some major buzz, and with very good reason.

In this shot shared by Turner-Smith’s makeup artist, Allan Avendaño, one can fully appreciate the masterful mix of colors used and how well they play off each other — and her gorgeous pink gown. Perhaps most eye-catching (at first, anyway) is the glistening emerald-green shadow on Turner-Smith’s lids and smudged across her lower lash line for a captivating, colorful smolder. The green eyeshadow gives way to a delicate wash of purple-toned highlight across the actor’s brow bone coupled with the brilliant pop of hot, pink at the top of Turner-Smith’s sculpted cheekbones makes for an aristocratic feel. Both the perfect shade to match her gown’s full, feathered sleeves.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While her makeup is arguably the focal point of her entire glam, it’d be remiss to not give props to hairstylist Ursula Stephen’s two-pronged, sculpture-like updo and the delicate swirls of baby hairs laid to perfectly frame Turner-Smith’s face. Celebrity manicurist Thuy Nguyen polished the actor’s nails with a soft shade of baby pink that stayed in line with the rest of the look but never threatened to overpower it.

It’s only expected that after seeing the greens, purples, and pinks come alive on Smith-Turner that everyone will want to replicate the look for an upcoming big night out or holiday party — greens always look especially lush this time of year. To that end, check out this roundup of products selected to help score the gala-worthy look any time, anywhere.

