Yes, It’s Still August But Gabrielle Union Is Reviving This Fall Hair Trend Early

If you have trouble keeping up with Gabrielle Union’s myriad of hairstyles, you’re not alone. Whether it’s for a job, a vacation, or a glamorous Fashion Week appearance, the actor is constantly changing things up and in turn, reminding fans why she’s been a beauty icon for nearly 30 years. Throughout the summer, Union has worn a variety of stunning looks like intricate braids, sleek ponytails, and recently, a lob with long curtain bangs. Now, Gabrielle Union’s wet hair look is signaling a decidedly chic new era of hairstyles for the fall season.

On Instagram this week, Union shared what appears to be a behind-the-scenes look at a new photoshoot, possibly for her hair care brand, Flawless by Gabrielle Union. The star poses barefoot in a long, black knit dress with a black bikini underneath and a simple chain necklace. In the post, which includes several photos as well as a video, she tagged her longtime hair guru, Larry Sims, who styled Union’s hair with a deep side part, subtle waves, and a sleek, wet-looking texture. To complement the laid-back, beach-y vibe of the look, makeup artist Renny Vasquez gave the star a natural, radiant makeup look. Union also wears a simple cream-colored manicure and pedicure for some subtle contrast.

Union’s new sleek style is a drastic change from the shiny lob she debuted earlier this month which was also styled by Larry Sims, and cut just below her shoulders in choppy layers — a departure from her usual extra-long looks, with face-framing curtain bangs creating even more dimension.

The wet hair look has been common among supermodels and on runways for decades (in fact, it made a strong appearance on the runways of New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022), so it’s not exactly surprising to see stars like Gabrielle Union embracing it for photoshoots. Fellow celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid have also been loving slicked-back hairstyles in more casual settings, proving that the look is endlessly versatile — and shaping up to be one of the biggest hair trends this coming fall.