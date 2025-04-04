Kate’s political views. Frank’s jaw-dropping monologue. The Ratliff brothers’ uh, relationship. Mike White, the brainchild of the hit HBO series The White Lotus, has done it again, as viewers have been on a wild ride through all the twists and turns in Season 3. Yes, the plot has been nothing short of captivating— and for style-loving fans of the show, the same goes for the looks. As a fashion writer who turns the series on every Sunday at 9:00 p.m. on the dot, nothing excites me more than an outfit credit coming through my inbox in the days following. As luck would have it, many of the exact pieces are still available to shop — just in time for summer vacations.

Unlike last season’s wacky, chaotic looks seen on Portia (remember the striped shawl atop her zebra bikini top?) or Lucia’s sultry cutout numbers, this time around, the ensembles are arguably more ... refined. Alex Bovaird, who has been the costume designer since the show’s first season, told WWD that she looked through archives of ‘60s and ‘70s resortwear when mapping out the outfits. Specifically, “when people went on holiday [and] had a whole wardrobe for it,” the expert said to the publication. Instagram was another source of inspiration for the Emmy-nominated costume designer. “With social media these days, it’s quite easy to pop in the right hashtag and or location and look at what everyone’s posting at these resorts, like Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui or Mandarin Oriental Bangkok,” explained Bovaird, who pulled plenty of printed kaftans, chic minidresses, and luxe swimwear.

Without further ado, check out some incredible fashion moments from The White Lotus Season 3, which wraps up on Sunday (cue the tears). And if something catches your eye, snatch it fast because these looks are flying off the virtual shelves.

Bold Kaftan

Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

Making a highly anticipated return to the series, Season 1 spa manager Belinda, played by Natasha Rothwell, mostly wears her uniform for the training program she’s enrolled in. But Belinda is decked out in statement-making prints when she’s off the clock, like at Greg’s gathering in the latest episode. Though Belinda didn’t stay at the dinner for long (and for good reason), she arrived in a colorful hand-beaded Kaftan from Verandah. Should you be heading somewhere tropical in the coming months, the piece would be excellent for an evening out.

Chic LBD

Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

Greg’s girlfriend Chloe, portrayed by Charlotte Le Bon, has quite the designer wardrobe, from her pink custom Jacquemus look to this 1993 archival Gianni Versace halterneck LBD. The vintage piece is up for grabs on resale site 1stDibs, but it’ll cost you a pretty penny. Instead, achieve the same flirty vibe with a leg-baring number from a contemporary brand (like this Anthropologie style).

Sweet Mini

Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

BLACKPINK’s Lisa made her acting debut portraying Mook, a member of the hotel staff, in the series’ latest season. Much like Belinda, Mook often wears her employee uniform. In this scene, however, she sported an incredibly cute coral minidress. Unlike most of this season’s pricey wardrobe, this piece rings in at under $100, making it a must-have for summer.

Eye-Catching Bikini

Photograph by Courtesy of HBO

Ahh, another bickering moment between the three longtime friends. But hey, at least they all looked fab. This mismatched bikini, for instance, on Leslie Bibb’s character Kate, is a real eye-catcher. The costume designer actually sourced the top and bottom, which both hail from Juillet, from two separate looks. However, you’d never know they don’t actually go together, as the prints are quite similar. Take styling notes and top off your swimwear with a button-up short-sleeve top for extra coverage.

Printed Kaftan Dress

Photograph by Stefano Delia/HBO

Piper, nooo! Victoria Ratliff’s (aka, actor Parker Posey’s) Southern accent and humorous quips throughout the season have swept the internet. Her seriously sumptuous looks, too, have been a hot topic. Victoria loves a printed number, such as this Jim Thompson kaftan dress — which is sadly sold out; however, the brand still has a similar look in stock. Posey’s character wore it with Gucci’s bamboo handle bag, but any small leather style will do.

Luxe Silk Kimono

Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

Though Carrie Coon’s character Laurie goes off the rails a bit (sorry, no spoilers, I promise!), she showed up on on day one on her best behavior, with an elevated wardrobe to match. Thrilled about the week ahead with her pals, Laurie donned a breezy Tara Matthews kimono and mustard-colored Zimmermann one-piece in Episode 1. It’s the perfect combo for sauntering around the hotel pool, no?

Cutout Dress

Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

Chelsea’s wardrobe reflects her goofy, playful personality, which was the case from the jump. Here, the character, played by Aimee Lou Wood, arrived at the luxury resort in a hand-crochet minidress with side cutouts. Put your own spin on the look by throwing, say, a bright beach tote into the mix.