There’s no denying that Gabrielle Union is the ultimate hair chameleon. Not only is it hard to keep up with her various hair changes, but few can go from protective braids to bobs to dramatic, sky-high ponytails as effortlessly as the actor seems to. Of course, like most other A-listers, Union gets by with the help of an all-star glam team. Her go-to hairstylist Larry Sims created one of her most stunning looks yet for last night’s premiere of Disney’s Strange World — and Gabrielle Union’s side bangs updo might just bring you right back to the 2000s.

Union hit the carpet in a bright pink Valentino gown with a plunging neckline and large floral details along the arms and bodice. The glamour continued with Union’s hairstyle, a sleek knotted updo with dramatic side bangs that draped across her face, trailing below her chin. The style is reminiscent of the popular side bangs trend that circulated in the late 2000s and early 2010s, though the star’s take on it is undoubtedly more elegant.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The look was revealed via a transformation video that both Union and Sims shared on Instagram. In it, the actor is sitting in Sims’ chair while getting her hair done. Her matching pink purse is thrown to her and when she catches it, the clip cuts to Union dressed to the nines. “Never fumble the bag,” she wrote as her caption. In Sims’ post, he calls her his “real-life Barbie” — a more than apt description.

Her simple yet glam makeup look was done by Union’s usual makeup artist, Fiona Stiles, who shared the products she used in an Instagram post. To prep the star’s skin, Stiles said she used the buzzy Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand to “help the products penetrate the skin for maximum effect.” Other key products included the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation, the Moonlit Seduction Eyeshadow Palette from Pat McGrath Labs, and Charlotte Tilbury's cult-favorite Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk.

In true Union fashion, though, the look couldn’t stay for long — she had other styles to try. By the next day, she was already showing off a completely new (and equally exciting) updo. Her criss-crossing braids defied both gravity and all expectations.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

With so many exciting makeup moment, ensembles, and hairstyles for every red carpet on her schedule, it just takes Union a few days to serve up enough glamorous inspiration for the entire year ahead.