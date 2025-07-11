Girls fans, rejoice — Lena Dunham is back with a new series. Too Much is out now on Netflix, and it follows Jessica (Megan Stalter), who moves from New York to London post-breakup and falls for a British musician named Felix (Will Sharpe). The star-studded cast also includes Emily Ratajkowski, who plays a character named Polly. In the show, the actress debuts a dramatic hair transformation: a wavy blunt bob with bangs. Ratajkowski shared an Instagram carousel featuring behind-the-scenes photos from the set, showing off her new look. In one selfie, she wears a striped sweater and glasses; in another, she’s seen in a blue hat with her short cut. The bob falls just to her jawline and is styled in soft waves, while her choppy bangs hit right at the brows. Ratajkowski usually wears her hair in long, center-parted waves, making this new look a major change for her.

This isn’t the first time Ratajkowski’s tried out bangs. Earlier this year, in a TikTok video, she explained why she was using a filter while filming: “Story time, yes I have a filter on because I have the worst haircut of my life and I need to feel pretty," she said, hiding her new shaggy bangs. Then, she revealed thick, long bangs that framed her entire face.

Thankfully, Ratajkowski’s hair was styled to her liking by hairstylist Jessica Gillin of Jenny Perry Hair Studio in New York City. While that particular look didn’t suit her, the blunt bob she wears in the show is a much better fit. Perhaps she should consider keeping it? It’s modern, effortless, and undeniably cool.