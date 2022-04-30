What Wine To Drink This Summer, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Wine is meant to be fun but deciding which bottle to buy can oftentimes induce decision paralysis if you don’t know too much on the topic. White? Red? Rosé? Orange?! And beyond those basics, knowing which grape varietals you enjoy and how their geographical origins might influence the way the wine tastes can feel equal parts exciting and overwhelming. You might have the inclination to simply stick with the same Sauvignon Blanc you bought the last three times you went to the store, but where’s the fun in that?

Deciding what wine to drink is about experimentation and discovering what your palette likes — and what it could do without (ahem, butter bomb Chardonnays from California). This season, embrace the unknown and let your star sign influence your next pour. From aromatic rieslings best suited for the inquisitive type to earthy reds that will complement a calm mindset, continue ahead to find out which wine to drink this spring and summer inspired by the zodiac. And if your wine fridge could use a restock, shop the bottle picks to bring to your next warm weather picnic or to simply enjoy on a weekend spent on the porch. Cheers to the wine-filled months ahead!

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article

Aries: Natural Wine

A sense of adventure and spontaneity are hallmarks of the zodiac’s first sign. Aries are known for their confidence, competitiveness, and ambition, so it’s only natural that they’d reach for a beverage that's in a category all its own: natural wine. If you’re not familiar, natural wine is characterized by its low-intervention approach both in the organically farmed vineyard and in the winery, which means there’s no use of chemicals or additives, no filtering or fining, and fermentation occurs with native yeast. It’s arguably a practice that allows you to more accurately taste the land from which your wine is coming from, which feels like something Aries would be proud to take part in, no?

Taurus: Bubbles

If it’s relaxing, succulent, and luxurious — Taurus is onboard. This earth sign leans into the finer things in life and picking a wine that feels delightfully indulgent, like Champagne, is a no-brainer. This sparkling wine is a year-round staple but it also translates to the warmer months of the year quite well, particularly due to its food pairing capabilities. This summer, Taurus will appreciate an escape to the coast for a lazy afternoon of freshly caught oysters and Champagne toasts.

Gemini: Canned Wine

If you have a Gemini in your life, you probably love them for their playful spontaneity and curiosity. The warmer months of the year serve as a playground for Gemini to bounce from one place to the next, filling their itineraries with new and exciting activities. Because of this, a wine that can accommodate this on-the-go attitude is essential, which is why canned wine is the best pick. And despite what you might think, wine in a can does not equate to poorly made wine — it’s not only better for storage (less sunlight gets into an aluminum can than it does a clear glass bottle), it’s also a technique that’s said to be more environmentally friendly as it is more lightweight than bottles and thus the emissions from transportation is reduced.

Cancer: Earthy Red

This water sign is intuitive and emotionally attuned to their needs, which typically relate to a sense of home and comfort. They appreciate doing things that are relaxing, so a wine that resembles these sensibilities is key. An earthy red wine (like Pinot Noir or Cabernet Franc) offers flavor aromas that feel grounding and soothing, while not feeling overly heavy on your palette during the spring and summer months. Cozy up on a Saturday evening with a good book and a glass of earthy red for the ultimate weekend recharge, dear Cancer.

Leo: Unexpected Varietals

This fire sign has a penchant for the dramatic, creative side of life, which keeps things feeling vibrant when you're in their company. A wine pick for Leo should speak to all of these energetic qualities, so reaching for a bottle made from unexpected grape varietals should satiate their thirst. Since you’re heading into alfresco season, think about a wine like Gewurtztraminer with its unique explosion of aromatics like lychee and rose or even a Tocai Friulano that expresses jackfruit and white jasmine on the nose. The more to wax poetic about — the better.

Virgo: Pale Rosé

You can rely on Virgo for consistency and practicality. This earth sign prefers to approach their life with a logical mindset and a wine that’s reliably refreshing is an obvious pick. Enter rosé — a bright wine that you can always count on. The paler Province style rosés are characterized by their bright acidity and crisp finishes, the ideal complement to an afternoon spent in the summer sun. Rosé also happens to be an excellent food wine, which means Virgos can grab a bottle en route to dinner parties or weekend picnics and know it will pair with everything.

Libra: Crisp & Bright

A personality trait that’s usually associated with Libra is symmetry, a sense of balance and harmony is important to this air sign, so a wine that feels well-balanced and assertive will appeal to their palettes. This season, Libra should invest in crisp and bright white wines that were aged in stainless steel (versus oak barrels) and that have high acidity and notes of blossom, wet stone, and citrus. A few reliable varietals that fall into this category include the ever-popular Sauvignon Blanc, plus Albariño, Pinot Grigio, and Sancerre (a Sauvignon Blanc from the Sancerre region of France’s Loire Valley).

Scorpio: Pét-nat

Scorpio tends to enjoy getting to know the granular details behind people, places, and things. They’re a bit mysterious but have a strong sense of wisdom and emotional energy. When choosing a wine, this water sign should prioritize a style that nods to these personality traits, like Pét-nat. Short for French pétillant naturel (naturally sparkling), this wine is bottled while it's still fermenting, which traps CO2 in the process and results in light, fizzy bubbles (opposed to Champagne’s double fermentation process and razor sharp bubbles). Scorpio’s need to dissect and learn everything will be well-suited when understanding how Pét-nat is produced.

Sagittarius: Chilled Red

If ever there were a star sign that’s going to take a risk, it’s Sagittarius. This fire sign has a seemingly unquenchable thirst for adventure and knowledge, and they don’t mind stepping out of their comfort zone. For summer, Sagittarius should skip the predictable white wine and opt for a chilled red in its place. Red grape varietals that lend themselves well to a slight chill range from Gamay and Frappato to Valipolicella Classico and Zweigelt, and you don’t need to wait for them to fully refrigerate (that will stifle the aromas) — aim for around 30 minutes before serving.

Capricorn: Big Mouthfeel White

Keeping in line with Capricorn’s traditional approach to life, a wine that speaks to classic techniques is a good idea. Rather than pouring something that’s trendy or boundary-pushing, this earth sign should invest in a white wine with a luscious mouthfeel. In other words, whites that have seen some oak and that have undergone a bit of malolactic fermentation and bâtonnage (stirring of the lees) to enhance the complexity of the wine, like an iconic Côte de Beaune.

Aquarius: Aromatic White

Aquarians need things that complement their independent nature and that stimulate their desire to learn new things and discover exciting places. Naturally, there are several wines that might appeal to their taste but for the upcoming summer months, this air sign should lean into aromatic white varietals that deliver on stimulating flavors that might help spark a memory or conversation. Viognier, Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc, and Gewürztraminer are all great options.

Pisces: Easy Drinking Red

Keeping things calm and relaxing is the name of the game for Pisces. This sensitive star sign thrives when settled at a slowed-down pace, so they should look for a wine that encourages this. An easy drinking red wine that can be sipped on its own or paired with a home cooked meal feels like the perfect investment for Pisces at the moment. Look for wines with soft, round tannins and varietals that offer ripe fruit aromas to keep your palette feeling lifted.