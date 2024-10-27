When a new label opens its doors, usually a few trend cycles pass before celebrities get wind of the up-and-comer. But for L.A.-based boot brand CHAZLYN, its Western-inspired silhouettes received A-list approval less than one year post-launch. In June 2023, CHAZLYN released its first round of modernized cowboy boots handmade in Leon, Mexico. And by May 2024, Kelsea Ballerini had already styled the fan-favorite Burleson Bone Boots on stage. Thanks to Ballerini’s CHAZLYN moment, it didn’t take long for other performers (and fashion muses) to board the country-ified bandwagon.

Although CHAZLYN is just over a year in, the founder, Chaz Pilarcik has dreamed of its inception since she was a kid. “Instead of jumping right into [designing shoes], I spent years creative producing, directing photoshoots for several fashion brands, and a few years in brand development where I created merch lines for artists/influencers,” Pilarcik tells TZR. “So, when I mixed [my experience] all together, it felt like my time.” It was definitely a slow burn, but she never rushed the timeline. When it finally came time to build her brand, she hoped CHAZLYN would reflect her inner self. “The brand is my name and the inspiration is my story,” she says.

After moving from Texas to Los Angeles, she designed the first CHAZLYN pieces. “I leaned into my Texas roots [with] a cowboy boot, but I stripped away the more traditional elements like a snip toe and heavy stitching — focusing more on clean, sexier lines that align with a city like L.A.,” Pilarcik says. The first boot she ever designed was the Burleson Bone silhouette — the same pair worn by Ballerini in May 2024. “I emphasize comfort [in my designs] because despite the 3.3 inch heel, these boots are extremely comfortable, which makes them an easy choice for celebs, particularly performers to wear on stage,” Pilarcik shared. While singing “Stick Season” with Noah Kahan in Nashville, Ballerini paired the black-and-white calf-length kicks with a black sleeveless bodysuit. The simple one-piece ensured all eyes were on her country-cool boots.

CHAZLYN’s launch came at the perfect time, as country music is currently experiencing a contemporary revamp. According to Pilarcik, CHAZLYN follows the “wave of Nashville” — the city she attributes to the progressive makeover. “Country music has changed a bit over the years — it has a modern, pop mix to it now, which feels very approachable,” she says. “I’d like to think the boots are too. It’s a great option if you’re wanting to lean into western wear, or if you’re deep into it already, it’s a new fresh approach that’s different than what you have.” During the Ohio stop of her August tour, Carrie Underwood embraced the futuristic vibes with CHAZLYN’s metallic Santo Silver Boots. The Grammy winner coordinated her shiny slip-ons to matching hot pants and a crocheted top.

Given the versatility of CHAZLYN’s pieces, it’s no surprise that the brand’s popularity has now expanded beyond the country music world. To promote a new merch drop in September, influencer Alix Earle posed in the label’s Marfa Midnight Boots, made of bovine leather and soft bovine suede. Complete with CHAZLYN’s signature 3.3 inch heel, the black beauties added a cowgirl-cool finish to her mid-wash jean shorts, cropped black T-shirt, and retro statement sunglasses. According to Pilarcik, Earle’s photoshoot perfectly aligns with her vision for the brand. “The CHAZLYN gal is someone that doesn’t shy away from self expression with her style,” she says. “She can dress [our boots] up or down, in the country or city.”

With this strong of a start, you can expect lots more from CHAZLYN in the future. One of Pilarcik’s main goals is to partner with an artist on a custom tour collection. “We’re just a year in so there’s a lot to tap into, but for now, you can expect a new style in the near future,” the founder says. While you await CHAZLYN’s next release, shop the brand’s best-selling boots via the curated edit below.