It can be hard to keep up with current hair trends, especially when so many come and go, but there’s one style that has remained popular over countless decades — the bob. There’s no escaping it. Kendall Jenner unveiled one earlier this week. I don’t even watch the television show The Summer I Turned Pretty, but I know Belly, the main character, debuted a blunt French bob on the final episode of the series. Earlier this summer, Sofia Richie Grainge also chopped off her hair, which is similar in style to Belly’s look. The cut isn’t ubiquitous just because it offers a fresh change; its timeless style is also incredibly versatile. Bobs vary in length, and there are so many different ways to cut or style it. It’s no wonder so many celebrities have either been wearing one for years or have recently hopped on the bandwagon. Take Gabrielle Union, for example. The actress isn’t new to sporting a bob, but she never sticks to the same style. And this week, she debuted a sleek, layered bob featuring a middle part.

The layers instantly create movement and volume while also effortlessly framing her face. While Union’s hair is styled straight, the ends subtly curve in, adding a softness to the overall look. This softness extends to her makeup, too. She paired the textured cut with a clean base, fluttery lashes, and a glossy pink lip.

The bob isn’t a one-size-fits-all hair cut. It works on all kinds of hair textures and types, and there are so many ways to cut and style it — just look at Union’s latest look. She’s proof that the classic cut is anything but boring.