Even by celebrity standards, Gabrielle Union is having one seriously excellent summer. June, July, and this first portion of August have been filled with international getaways, exciting work projects, and tons of sun-soaked family time outside. Every step of the way, too, she’s opted for trendy, summery outfits and gorgeous beauty moments — Union’s truly a one-woman mood board. Her latest hairstyle is an especially cool choice, a stunning combination of two staple looks that together form a fresh, summery blend of texture and shape. Union’s braids and curls are just that — most of the hair consists of her lush, natural curls, with a few dozen knotless braids woven in at the scalp. Shown off a special event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, she proved just how versatile the look is.

Union and her husband, Dwayne Wade, stepped out in Paris for a special party at the Team USA House thrown by NBC Universal in conjunction with the NBA. At this Celebration Of Olympic Basketball event, Union stepped out in a floral-trimmed black satin gown, her long hair parted to the side and partially swept back to show off her dewy makeup. The blend of braids and curls — shown off in closer detail in a series of selfies just a few weeks earlier — underscore the summery nature of her dress.

Not only do the curls act as a backdrop for the tight, thin plaits to really pop — and vice versa — but the style is a smart choice for the season overall. The knotless braids start at her scalp, keeping a significant portion of hair off her face, while her curl shape is amplified by the sultry summer air. At first glance, the hairstyle might look like French curls, which have been wildly popular over the past few years. Rather than featuring plaits that give way to coiled braiding hair, though, Union’s look is simply a mix of her own natural curls with meticulously-applied braids woven in throughout.

With about a month left in the summer season, however, it’s anyone’s guess if the style star will maintain this versatile look or opt for something different altogether.