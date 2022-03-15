The second that the March air picks up even a hint of warmth, the entire hemisphere celebrates. Immediately and simultaneously, café tables are dragged out to the sidewalk, puffer coats prepare for a summer in the storage unit, and florals of all sorts start popping up on blouses, bags, and manicures. While a springtime floral has become a good-natured joke at this point (cue The Devil Wears Prada quote) they’re a classic for a reason, and J.Lo’s take on flower nail design is all the proof you need. When you think floral print manicures, chances are you imagine some classic polish-and-paint brush nail art — but, being the legendary diva she is, Lopez opted for a much more opulent take on the trend by using actual dried flowers on her nails. It’s a decadent twist on a springtime favorite and, fortunately for fans, her nail artist is more than happy to share exactly how he makes it happen.

The nail flowers are the work of Tom Bachik, one of Hollywood’s most elite manicurists. Bachik works very closely and regularly with Lopez, along with other A-listers like Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo, and Margot Robbie. In his breakdown of the floral design, he calls them “bohemian rock and roll nails”, which is an apt description — the dried flower detailing is more than a little cottagecore in the most high-fashion way possible.

Though the design looks undeniably intricate, the beauty of this style is that it’s relatively easy to recreate at home with the right materials — and pro-issued instructions from Bachik himself. The first thing to do is source dried flowers in the colors you want. You can buy dried flowers from craft stores, art suppliers, florists, and even Amazon, but since it is spring, consider enjoying a regular bouquet before drying and pressing the blooms yourself — admittedly, though, that requires just a bit more time.

After gathering his materials, Bachik explains in an Instagram post that he preps the nail by gently pushing back the cuticles and shaping the nail — Bachik’s own excellent kit, made in collaboration with Tweezerman, comes equipped with every possible nail tool — for the polish coming next. Finally, he cleanses the natural nails as a final step before the design work.

With the nails all prepped, Bachik says he lays down a coat of Bio Seaweed Gel base coat before randomly placing bits of dried flowers all over the nail. Crucially, Bachik lets plenty of natural nailbed shine through around the floral edges — this is part of what keeps the look more bohemian rather than straight-up cutesy.

Finally, using the same brand, he applies a single layer of top coat. For a final pro tip, he recommends using “only one layer of top coat to keep the flower texture and natural look.” It really is that simple — just a few products and tools for a meadow manicure perfect for a sunny Saturday.

