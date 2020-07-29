Spending more time at home than usual has caused an influx of new press-on nails, fresh polish lines, and unique decals, but it's also shined a spotlight on the importance of taking it back to the basics. Because without healthy cuticles, tips, and nail beds, how can you flaunt a chic mani? Catering to these basic but essential nail care needs is the new Tweezerman x Tom Bachik: The Expert Manicure Set, which makes all the must-have professional tools accessible to customers.

This is the most recent collab between Tweezerman and Bachik — the mastermind behind the nails of stars like J.Lo and Hailee Steinfeld — who has also helped curate things like the #Goals Manicure Set with the brand prior. The new kit comes with six tools and is now available on Tweezerman's website for $55 to help you get your nails in tip-top shape safely at home.

While DIY manicures have always been a homey comfort, they've no doubt become more popular this year with quarantine. "I think it’s important to keep an at-home manicure kit because during this pandemic salons are either closed or difficult to get into," says Bachik in an email to The Zoe Report. "You want to make sure you have the right tools combined with the proper know-how to do the job safely and easily yourself when the need arises. Whether it’s a chipped nail or unexpected hang nail, having the education and the right tools can keep nails and cuticles looking great and help prevent issues from becoming worse."

And these particular tools needed for maintenance are now featured in the handy kit Bachik helped curate. Among the six gadgets are a nail file, two sets of nail clippers (one for toes and one for fingers), a cuticle Pushy, a Rockhard Cuticle Nipper, and a Mini Hangnail and Cuticle Nipper. Combined, they provide the methods needed for keeping your nails healthy and shaped.

When it comes to actually using the tools to give yourself a manicure at home, Bachik offered three essential tips for doing it properly and getting the best results. His first rule is making sure you're doing "regular manicures and pedicures using the right tools and education." Finding a color or strengthener that keeps your nails protected is also a must.

He also emphasized the importance of something that's often overlooked — getting enough water. "Hydration, hydration, hydration. I can’t stress it enough. Keeping nails, cuticles, and skin well hydrated is going to help solve so many problems that occur with day to day abuse," he says.

