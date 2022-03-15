Boy Smells’ Latest Candle Collection Will Change Your Mind About Florals For Spring

For The Devil Wears Prada lovers, the sarcastic quote, “Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking,” is indelible on the brain. Thus, it’s hard not to laugh, at least a little, when yet another collection featuring the trite springtime theme is released and Meryl Streep’s famous line immediately comes to mind. That doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with a focus on seasonal blooms; far from it, in fact. Yet it does mean that when a brand manages to do it in a fresh way, it’s definitely worth paying attention to. And that’s exactly why Boy Smells’ new Secrete Garden candle collection should be on your radar.

Launched March 15, the limited-edition line doesn’t just exist to bring you another set of straightforward flower scents. “The Secrete Garden Collection is about creating a personal space to cultivate your own truth,” Boy Smells founder Matthew Herman tells TZR in an email. “Each scent is filled with diametric notes of different personalities that juxtapose beautifully against each other.” That choice wasn’t made to simply give florals a unique twist, Herman continues; it’s also a commentary on the times.

“These unexpected combinations are a reflection of modern identity: We are all more than just one thing and must allow ourselves the space to embrace that. I firmly believe that incorporating more perspectives leads us to evolved ways of thinking and seeing. And, in this case, new ways of smelling. This collection embraces layers, complexities, and global perspectives, spun into entirely new accords for living.”

(+) Courtesy of Boy Smells (+) Courtesy of Boy Smells INFO 1/2

To demonstrate that, Boy Smells released a total of three scents — Hackney Garden, Damasque, and Rosalita — that represent a “modern take on nature around the world.” The first, a brand-new combination, was inspired by East London’s Hackney neighborhood and features notes of neroli and ivy along with patchouli and vetiver. Damasque, named after woven Damask fabric, returns with notes of stone fruit with Damascan rose, labdanum, and oud. And Rosalita, another limited edition re-release, includes notes of Spanish cassis, saffron, leather, and Turkish rose petals, plus amber and cedarwood.

Per usual, the candles come in bright, fun vessels, though they’re still a bit of a departure from what you’re used to seeing from Boy Smells. This is actually the first time that the brand has printed directly on glassware, which gives the collection a distinctly sophisticated feel. And to continue its theme of juxtaposition, the packaging features acidic duotone printing techniques, field line-drawings of fruit and flora, and pops of neon.

Each candle in this spring collection is $44 apiece, and you can purchase a votive set for $66 on BoySmells.com and in select luxury retailers. Continue on for a sneak peek.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.