It’s about that time of the year when everything starts to feel a little stagnant. The holidays are long over but spring still feels so far away, resulting in a general “blah” feeling that seems to shroud every aspect of life. Luckily, Sydney Sweeney is here to remind everyone in the face of a winter weather-induced slump, you can always channel cheerier vibes through your beauty choices — specifically, a bright and cheery manicure moment. The Euphoria and White Lotus star recently shared her new flower nails on Instagram, and there’s no doubt that it will instantly boost your mood — even through the screen.

The 24-year-old actor took to Instagram stories yesterday to share her latest manicure via a short video clip, along with the caption “my favorite.” The look features almond-shaped nails in a milky nude base color with small flower designs in bright combinations like blue and purple and yellow and orange. Sweeney also tagged the nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, who has created a number of memorable nail looks for the star, including a diamond-studded French manicure for the season two premiere of Euphoria. Ganzorigt has also worked with other celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens, Rita Ora, and Liza Koshy.

Sweeney is clearly in a sunny mood, which is a far cry from that of her Euphoria character, Cassie Howard, who so far this season, is digging herself deeper and deeper into a pit of self-sabotage. Despite the vast differences between Sweeney and her fictional counterpart, her flower nail design might even be a subtle — if not subconscious — nod to Cassie, whose ultra-feminine style is often highlighted on the show. In a recent episode, she was positioned in front of a backdrop of flowers with tears streaming down her face, creating a beautifully sad portrait that perfectly captured Cassie’s inner (and outer) conflict.

Regardless of any hidden meaning behind Sweeney’s mani, it certainly serves as the spring nail inspiration that’s so appreciated amid the seemingly endless winter months. And sure, Miranda Priestly would point out that flower designs might seem a little on the nose for spring, but there’s no denying that you can never go wrong with floral nails — no matter what season it is.