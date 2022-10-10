When it comes to red carpets or other star-studded events, smoky, sultry makeup has become the norm, and for good reason. There’s hardly a gown or outfit out there that won’t be complemented by winged liner, bronzy eyeshadows, or nude lips — and that’s besides the fact that this kind of makeup look is so flattering on everyone and anyone. Understandably, it can feel somewhat intimidating to step outside your beauty comfort zone, even for celebrities. Florence Pugh’s yellow eyeshadow, however, created for a high-profile premiere, is flipping the script on Hollywood glamour and creating an entirely new look for the season.

While doing press for her new Netflix mystery drama The Wonder, Pugh appeared in a stunning blue velvet dress with a square neckline and structured bodice by Galvan London. She also wore intricate gold earrings that gave the look an extra bit of sparkle. The actor’s blond micro-bob was styled into a side part with a subtle wave, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Peter Lux. At first glance, it might seem like Pugh’s makeup is a simple and natural look — and for the most part, it is. Upon closer inspection, though, you can see that the star’s makeup artist, Alex Babsky, applied a soft yellow shadow that beautifully contrasts the vibrant blue color of her dress and Pugh’s green eyes.

“Shhh…..don’t tell anyone, but I did YELLOW eyeshadow 🤫🫢🐥🌼🍋🍌💛,” Babsky wrote in an Instagram post sharing Pugh’s press day look. Along with the subtle, mustard-colored shadow, the artist applied a soft pink blush and a neutral pink lip color. As per usual, Pugh’s skin was flawless and radiant.

Babsky’s followers were impressed with the choice of yellow eyeshadow, pointing out how well it flattered Pugh as well as her dress. “Amazing!! Love your work so much! Surprisingly, the yellow looks AMAZING with the blue dress!!” one commenter wrote. “The way she suits any color omg 😍💛” said another. One follower called out how rare it is to see this particular shade of eyeshadow, saying: “Normalize wearing yellow eyeshadow 😂”

Colorful eyeshadow seems to be an emerging trend this fall. Kendall Jenner’s recent blue eyeshadow look is helping put the Y2K-inspired shade back on the map, while Zendaya’s green eyeshadow put a unique twist on a traditional smoky eye. Celebrity makeup artist Deanna Paley also previously told TZR that she predicts fuchsia, cobalt, violet, kelly green, and orange shadows will be especially popular this season. So, if you’re in the mood for more vibrant eye looks, now’s the time to lean in and break out your most colorful palettes.

