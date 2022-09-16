Sophie Turner’s Dark & Dramatic Eyeshadow Was Made For Autumn Nights

Sophie Turner’s dark side presents itself in the best possible way: sartorially and in her beauty choices. In real life, the talented actor — and doting mother, and loving wife — is sweet as can be. But her freshly-dyed hair and intense smoky eyes from her Do Revenge red carpet premiere are pure Disney villainess — with a sultry, high-fashion twist, naturally. While Turner usually sticks to straightforwardly stylish looks, complete with classic hair and makeup, her occasional flare for the dark and dramatic are always a welcome curveball. In fact, Sophie Turner’s barrel waves and steely grey eyeshadow might just set the tone for autumn and winter night-out beauty this year — rich, moody shades, old-school glamour, and plenty of all-over shine.

The look’s brilliance is in the perfect harmony between her Nicolas Ghesquiere-designed Louis Vuitton black satin gown and the deep-toned hair and makeup. After her breakout Game of Thrones role required the born-blonde Turner to go red for years, she’s become synonymous with the fiery hair color. Recently, though, she’s favored a darker-toned, which looks both so expensive and entirely natural on the young star. When paired with black clothing and smoldering makeup like this premiere look, the effect is so high-drama.

For the red carpet appearance, Turner tapped her go-to glam team. Georgie Eisdell — makeup artist to it-girl stars like Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, and Anya Taylor-Joy — smoked out Turner’s lids with a blue-toned grey, which in turn amplified the bright blues in her eyes. Ultra-precise black eyeliner through her upper and lower lash lines appears to be smudged out to further accentuate the sultry effect before shellacking the lashes in plenty of glossy black mascara.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meanwhile, celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell got to work on Turner’s side-parted waves. Russell — who often works alongside Eisdell as well as with clients like Lily Collins, Nicole Richie, and Kate Hudson — describes the perfectly-formed style as a “soft and glossy wave set.” While it’s unclear exactly which tools and techniques were used here, much of the Old Hollywood vibe in her hair comes from the way it curls under rather than out. The subtle but serious height built up at her part helps the waves tumble down like a waterfall, with a glass-like sheen to boot.