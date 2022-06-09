Zendaya Just Made A Strong Case For Colorful Smoky Eyes This Summer

By this point, the world has been made well aware of Zendaya’s unwavering ability to serve *looks*. Whether attending a movie premiere or gracing the Met Gala red carpet, the actor and singer never fails to outdo herself every single time. Recently named one of TIME’s Most Influential People in 2022, Zendaya appeared at last night’s TIME 100 Gala in New York City looking radiant as ever. Along with a vintage couture gown, the star wore green smoky eyeshadow and sleek hair, culminating in one of her most elegant looks yet.

For the occasion, Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach was able to pull a piece from Bob Mackie’s fall 1998 collection (which isn’t the first time the star has donned a ‘90s vintage number). The color-blocked gown incorporated teal, turquoise, and emerald fabric and featured a structured bodice and a pointed neckline. As if she didn’t look like actual royalty enough, the star was also decked out in Bvlgari Diamonds in the form of a necklace, stud earrings, and multiple rings.

To align with the classic vibe of the ensemble, Zendaya’s hairstylist Antoinette H kept her warm brown locks sleek and straight in a middle part, with the front of her hair tucked behind her ears.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

While natural-looking makeup is becoming more and more commonplace on the red carpet, Zendaya opted for a green smoky eye that paired perfectly with the colors in her gown. The star’s emerald eyeshadow was placed on the top and bottom eyelids and diffused out for a soft-yet-impactful effect.

Given her position as a Lancôme ambassador, it makes sense that Zendaya was wearing a full face of the brand, courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Raoul Alejandre. First, the star’s skin was prepped with Lancôme Absolue The Serum followed by Lancôme Prep & Hydrate Primer.

To even out the skin tone and create a natural matte finish, Alejandre applied Lancôme Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Foundation in shade 420 all over and Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Concealer in shade 420 to brighten under the eyes and any areas that needed a little extra coverage. Alejandre then created a natural flush with a dusting of Lancôme Blush Subtil in Sheer Amourose on the cheeks.

To create her emerald eye look, Alejandre smudged Lancôme Drama Liqui-Pencil Waterproof Eyeliner in Green Metropolitan on the lids and under the lower lash line and then blended Lancôme Ombre Hypnôse Stylo Shadow Stick in Erika F on top to add extra shimmer. For extra definition, Alejandre applied Lancôme Idôle Liquid Liner to the upper and lower lash lines and Lancôme Drama Liqui-Pencil Waterproof Eyeliner in Café Noir on the waterline. Alejandre then finished off the eyes with a few coats of Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara

Zendaya’s nude lip consisted of a layer of Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Lipstick in French Tea topped with Lancôme Juicy Tubes in Pure for a high shine finish.

Stunning.