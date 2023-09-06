It’s officially Fashion Month, so let all the festivities begin! Celebrities are now bopping around to parties, runway shows, and intimate dinners hosted by your favorite brands. Kicking off the round of events was supermodel Naomi Campbell, who debuted her collection with PrettyLittleThing on Sept. 5 via a runway show in New York City. Meanwhile, that same night in London, Elle magazine hosted its 2023 Style Awards ceremony with a star-studded guest list. Florence Pugh was one of the many impeccably well-dressed celebs in attendance, wearing a sheer lace dress from Alexander McQueen. She was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray and the romantic see-through piece felt sweet yet sultry.

This isn’t the first time the Oppenheimer actor has freed the nip (and pulled it off so effortlessly) as she typically gravitates towards revealing gowns. You’ll remember back in July, her gauzy purple Valentino creation made headlines for how sheer it was. Similarly at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, she stunned the crowd in a transparent pink Valentino confection and in the process, shut down naysayers who shamed her for showing her breasts. It appears Pugh has readily embraced “naked” fashion as her red carpet style signature — and honestly, we’re here for it.

Once inside the venue — the soirée was held at The Old Sessions House — Pugh ran into her fellow Hollywood colleagues, including her Don’t Worry Darling costar Gemma Chan. The actor wore a silky slip dress from Louis Vuitton to the party and posed with Pugh for photos. Also in the room was Black Panther star Letitia Wright and Game of Thrones actor Gwendoline Christie (like we said, the guest list was brimming with notable faces!). While Wright chose a sophisticated Alexander McQueen set — she wore a cropped blazer with matching trousers — Christie glowed in a Fendi Fall/Winter 20223 Couture gown.

Since Fashion Month activities are just heating up, you can expect to see more of your beloved stars out and about. While you keep an eye out on this scene, we found several similar peek-a-boo dresses to Pugh’s — shop them below for your next black-tie shindig.