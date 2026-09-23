Since her debut Fendi show a year ago, Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri has shown a knack for bringing generations together at her runways. That was no different at Fendi’s Spring 2027 show, which marked her third collection for the Italian house. This time, Chiuri had some familiar Fendi faces alongside newcomers in the front row during Milan Fashion Week. Plus, everybody brought their it bags from the house for the occasion — from reissued Baguette and Peekaboo styles adorned with fringe, sequins, and studs to the critically underrated Fendi Croissant.

Rachel Zegler toted the latter alongside a black ponyhair jacket and plaid skirt, marking her first-ever Fendi show. A similar dark color scheme was worn by stars Yara Shahidi and Monica Bellucci, who wore all-black looks at the show. Meanwhile, Iris Law sparkled in a silver slip dress and matching Baguette bag. Maisie Williams and content creators Tamu McPherson and Leonie Hanne also wore different combinations of Chiuri’s Fendi separates, mixing blazers and suiting-inspired accessories together just like they were shown on the runway.

Below, discover all the stars — and their statement bags — spotted in the front row of Fendi’s Spring 2027 show.

Rachel Zegler

Courtesy of Fendi

Rachel Zegler took a page from Carrie Bradshaw’s book with her Fendi Croissant bag. The rounded black-and-brown style swung from the actor’s arm in the front row, where she wore a black ponyhair jacket over a silk blouse and gray plaid midi skirt.

Maisie Williams

Courtesy of Fendi

Fresh off her Practical Magic 2 press tour, Maisie Williams suited up in a white collared shirt and black tie beneath a matching peacoat and shorts. The actor swapped sunglasses for gold-rimmed aviator eyewear, with a grungy touch from a black leather Baguette bag trimmed in metal studs.

Yara Shahidi

Courtesy of Fendi

Yara Shahidi returned to Fendi’s front row in a simple black slip dress, which she accessorized with the label’s black leather cuffs. The actor added a black leather Fendi Peekaboo satchel to finish her minimalist outfit.

Iris Law

Courtesy of Fendi

After walking Vogue World: Milano, Iris Law sparkled in a silver sequined dress. The glittering piece was given an edge by white Fendi Vertigo pumps with studded straps and embossments. Law completed her look with a matching sparkly Baguette bag with a thin strap.

Monica Bellucci

Courtesy of Fendi

Monica Bellucci, who attended Chiuri’s first two Fendi shows, returned for her third in a black silk shirt and trousers. The actor dressed up her relaxed set with rounded sunglasses and a large fringed black leather Peekaboo satchel.

Tamu McPherson

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Tamu McPherson was suited up for Fendi’s show in a classic black tuxedo blazer and trousers. The content creator finished her look with large aviator sunglasses and pumps in the same dark hue, plus an ostrich-embossed Peekaboo bag.

Leonie Hanne

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Leonie Hanne mixed business and pleasure with her black Fendi blazer and sheer lace dress. The content creator layered both pieces over a shirt collar-style choker, matched with black socks beneath the brand’s slingback pumps. A rusty brown leather Baguette added a rugged accent to her outfit.