Eva Longoria can turn any red carpet into her own personal catwalk, but there’s just something special about her Cannes Film Festival looks. For years now, she’s turned out incredible outfits and especially glam beauty choices from the moment she touches down in the seaside French town. But even with such a sterling résumé, brace yourself for her first 2024 appearance. Longoria’s hair extensions, extra-long in length and remarkably voluminous, blew onlookers away at the Kinds Of Kindness film premiere, a bombshell complement to her plunging down and glittering jewelry. Even by Longoria’s sky-high standards, this look is something truly remarkable.

Fans knew they were in for a treat when the actor-director started teasing her arrival in Cannes before even boarding her plane, posting quick snapshots of the journey and, eventually, her product-stuffed hotel room. She started her trip doing press on behalf of L’Oréal Paris, dressed in a clingy white gown with her glossy brunette waves falling at the usual length, just a few inches past her shoulders. The first, more casual glam look made her later red carpet appearance all the more impactful — and it made those extension-enhanced curls really stand out, cascading past her waist and nearly down to her hips.

According to her extensive Instagram Stories, Longoria’s working with a deep bench of professionals at Cannes. In one shot, at least four professionals are working on her hair, though it’s not immediately clear which stylists she tapped for the day. Her makeup, however, is surely thanks to the slew of L’Oréal products seen in her story. For the movie premiere, she opted for her signature smoky eye makeup, made of assorted rich browns and deep, defining blacks.

The long, carefully curled hair extensions are definitely a statement-making style, but they’re also a favorite go-to for Longoria. She seems to love implementing wigs, hair pieces, and clip-in extensions to dramatically switch up her length and texture — especially at Cannes. Who could forget last year’s day-to-night transformation that saw her rib-length ends become a shoulder-skimming lob just a few hours later?

If Longoria’s already managed to serve up two back-to-back looks this good in her first day at the festival, there’s no telling what the next week holds.