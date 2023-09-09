Despite her celebrity status, Eva Longoria is actually the rarest type of A-lister. On one hand, her elegant red carpet hairstyles, sultry makeup, and always-excellent outfit choices all confer her status as one of The Beautiful People™. But on the other, everything Longoria touches — from her projects to her aesthetics — are infused with enough of her fun-loving, fiery personality to feel so authentically her. It’s been that way from the earliest days of her career, and a look back through Longoria’s beauty evolution only proves it.

For many, the first introduction to Longoria’s signature charm was network juggernaut Desperate Housewives, in which she played the hilarious and glamorous Gabrielle Solis. That her character was tailored to reflect so many of Longoria’s real-life experiences growing up Latina in south Texas only endeared her further to audiences. As Longoria’s star power leveled up, so did her red carpet choices. She loves to experiment with different trending hairstyles and makeup preferences, but it’s her timeless sense of style that makes everything she wears feel so elevated.

Ahead, journey back through Longoria’s beauty evolution from Wisteria Lane’s resident comeback queen to the highly respected, multitalented mogul she is today.

Fresh-Faced In 2001

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Just two years after her big move to Hollywood, Longoria was a staple of both daytime soaps and all the biggest industry events. At the premiere of Summer Catch (a low-key great movie, by the way) she looked so of-the-era with thin, arched brows and lush beach waves.

Glossy Red Lips In 2003

Donato Sardella/WireImage/Getty Images

By ‘03, Longoria was ready for her big break. At a celebration for the opening of LA’s very first Equinox (?!?), she was testing out what would become her signature look of the 2000s: an extra-shiny blowout, a warm pop of colorful blush, and matching glossy lipstick.

A Full-Fledged Star In 2005

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Thanks to the runaway success of Desperate Housewives, by the time the show was in its second season, Longoria and the entire cast has ascended to the top of the Hollywood heap. Yup, 2005 was a banner year for Longoria, who was not only a staple at all the biggest award shows but took home some statues, too. At the Emmy Awards she’s radiant in head-to-toe peach, her long curls piled up in a Grecian-inspired updo.

Smoky Eyes For The Spurs In 2007

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Though they split up just a few years later, there’s no denying their power couple status — in 2007, Longoria celebrated with fiancé Tony Parker as he led the San Antonio Spurs to their fourth NBA title and won the league’s MVP award along the way. Longoria cheered them on with sultry, smoky eye makeup, which she would recreate at their 7/7/07 wedding later that summer.

Experimenting With Red In 2009

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Longoria’s always been ahead of the game, experimenting with red-infused brunette long before “chocolate cherry hair” really took off in the 2020s. In 2009, the warm tone, along with her collarbone-length layers, are a fresh change of pace.

Major Updos In 2011

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images

By 2011, Longoria had already attended a mind-boggling number of red carpets — which meant she started to get even more experimental and creative with her looks, especially post-divorce. This towering updo from 2011 put all the emphasis on her elegant gown, smoky eyes, and nude-glossed lips.

Reinvention In 2013

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One year after the series finale of Desperate Housewives, the world was Longoria’s oyster. She started diving into her directorial work, adding tons of new projects to her roster, and continued playing around with exciting beauty choices. Her pumped-up ponytail should be in everyone’s hairstyle rotation.

Short & Chic Hair In 2015

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

By freeing herself of unwanted inches, Longoria seamlessly refreshed her entire look. In 2015, she was back to her signature shade of cool-toned, glossy brown, but the neat edges and sharp center-part are completely revitalizing.

Blonde Ends In 2017

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Everyone was on the blonde ombré wave in 2017, and Longoria’s no exception. She went back to ultra-long curls shortly after her big haircut, but let her natural brunette fade into deep gold and, eventually, a bright blonde through her ends.

Caramel Highlights In 2019

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

Into a more low-key take on highlights by 2017, this technique places the caramel-colored pieces around her face and through her hair, running from roots to ends. The “ribbon” style helps illuminate Longoria’s entire look, kind of like a hair halo.

Old Hollywood Glamour In 2021

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Proving she’d have serious star power in any era, Longoria’s Old Hollywood-style curls and siren-red lipstick are incredible at a LACMA celebration in 2021. Both help play up her plunging black gown, too.

Pin-Straight At Cannes 2023

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images

Surprisingly, pin-straight is one of Longoria’s least-visited looks. At Cannes in 2023, she played around with a few different hairstyle, but this ironed-out, center-parted moment is at once low-key and highly chic.