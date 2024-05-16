Many consider the first Monday night in May as the most fashionable night of the year, but the 2024 Cannes Film Festival is a two-week marathon of red carpet movie premieres with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars attending in fresh-off-the-runway couture. In its 77th year, the festival’s lineup often includes films that become critical darlings and sweep awards season. But it’s also the source of some of the most memorable celebrity fashion moments that stay etched in our minds for months, and sometimes decades. For the May 16 world premiere of Francis Ford Coppola’s hotly-anticipated dystopian Megalopolis, Chloe Fineman leaned into the French Rivera glamour that’s become synonymous with Cannes. Part of the film’s star-studded cast, she looked the part, from her strapless red sequin Celine gown down to her soft, rosy monochromatic makeup.

“The inspiration is almost always the dress and this red sequin Celine Couture gown was everything,” Fineman’s makeup artist, Lisa Aahron tells TZR exclusively. “We didn’t want the glam to compete with it, so the look was kept more minimal and effortlessly chic. Her hair hit just above the top of the gown and I kept the eyes lined and bright.”

Any red carpet glam session begins with skin prep to create an unbelievably glowy base for the makeup. Aahron says she treated Fineman to a double mask session with the Talika Bio Enzymes Mask layered over top of the Talika Eye Therapy Patches to plump and moisturize the skin, and reduce any under-eye puffiness and dark circles. “After the masks, I pressed Beau Domaine Le Serum into the skin for smoothing and firmness and then layered Beau Domaine La Creme for radiance and moisture,” she shares. “I also patted a small amount of Yonka Paris Nutri-Contour to refresh around the eyes.” The final skin care steps included a helping of Le Rouge Francais Lip Oil in 600 Pasiphae followed by Le Rouge Francais Multi-Purpose Balm in 602 Achille for extra soft lips.

Moving on to makeup, Aahron perfected Fineman’s radiant base with Armani Beauty’s Luminous Silk Foundation, spot concealed with Clé De Peau Concealer, and added a healthy sweep of Le Rouge Francais Cheek and Lips in 200 Cléopâtre and LaBomme Flare Highlighter for a rosy glow. To keep Fineman’s eyes “light and bright,” the makeup artist used Armani Beauty’s Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow and Sisley Paris’ Phyto-Eye Twist in Taupe to create a soft, warm rose base. Next, she went in with LaBomme Angle Baby Adjustable Eyeliner to define the actor’s eyes with a slick wing. “The liner gave a precise line for a gentle flick,” Aahron says. A few layers of mascara lengthened Fineman’s lashes and a gel was used to groom her lush brows.

Whether it’s sheer and glossy or full-coverage and matte, lipstick ties every makeup look together. Aahron chose LaBomme’s Made Me Matte Liquid Lipstick in First Lady, a pretty muted rose, for Fineman. “The long-lasting formula kept the lips smooth with just the right amount of coverage,” the makeup artist adds.

With Fineman’s flaxen blonde hair hitting just above the top of her dress, Clara Leonard added soft, loose waves to her strands, resulting in a style that oozed effortless glamour.

On a final note, “It’s one of the most iconic and glamorous events in the world with the background of the French Riviera,” Aahron says of working at Cannes. “It’s really inspiring to create here and Chloe is an amazing collaborator.”

