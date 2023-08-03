Celebrities have wholeheartedly embraced the sheer trend this summer — see Dua Lipa wearing a crochet dress revealing her thong, and Kendall Jenner freeing the nips in a brown top. Still, while these stars may revel in wearing a less-is-more look, baring it all isn’t for everyone. So if you want to try on a transparent piece without showing too much of your birthday suit, here’s just the outfit recommendation for you: Hilary Duff’s sheer top and skirt combo from Tory Burch’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

For those who recall, Burch’s line-up last September was inspired by ‘90s minimalism — think the looks Gwyneth Paltrow or Meg Ryan wore back in the day — by way of simple, understated tops and skirts in stretchy and sheer fabrics. Duff perfectly encapsulated this vibe with the all white peek-a-boo look she posted to Instagram. Her double layer organza maxi (which is nearly sold out and only available in sizes 8 and 14) was an ideal option for those who want to do a see-through bottom without showing their backside. Then there was her tissue-thin long-sleeve shirt, worn over a bandeau bra, which strategically hinted at skin underneath without being too obvious about it.

Duff accessorized her pieces very similarly to how they were originally presented on the runway. She chose a skinny belt from Tory Burch to wrap around her waist and also a pair of silver metallic heels. Her own special touches? White sunglasses and a coordinating bag in the same hue.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Tory Burch

Since the actor’s Tory Burch pieces are nearly sold out, the TZR team has scoured the web to find identical alternatives ahead. You can add everything to cart so you easily get the full outfit, or select your favorite item from the list to work into your existing wardrobe. Regardless, these see-through pieces will help you master the “naked” trend in a chic and subtle way.