Few movie announcements have caused as much of a stir as Kinds of Kindness did earlier this year. ICYMI, just four days after Yorgo Lanthimos’ 2023 film Poor Things took home four Oscars at the 96th annual Academy Awards, the Greek director shocked fans with news of another Emma Stone-led movie: Kinds of Kindness. And surprise — the dramedy was already filmed, edited, and slated to hit theaters on June 28. In a whirlwind turnaround, Stone attended the highly-anticipated film’s New York premiere on June 20 in a semi-sheer black gown plucked fresh from the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2025 runway — a collection that debuted less than a month ago.

On Thursday evening at the Museum of Modern Art, Stone met up with her star-studded castmates Margaret Qualley, Willem Dafoe, and Jesse Plemons for the first time since the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival. It was a joyful reunion, and a stylish one, too, as Stone walked the black carpet in a sleek noir number. Her fresh-off-the-runway Louis Vuitton look was constructed out of an elegant polka-dot mesh fabric that was occasionally sheer. The dress’s most notable embellishments were the cape-like sleeves, a few tasteful cutouts along the waist, and the high boat neckline that stretched just above her collarbone. The original runway model paired the floor-grazing design with patent leather ankle boots. Stone, however, swapped those out for custom ankle-strap sandals also from Louis Vuitton. To walk the red carpet, the Oscar winner didn’t carry a handbag, but before the screening, she was photographed holding the Louis Vuitton Slim Trunk Bag in black with silver hardware. On the jewelry front, Stone opted for diamond stud earrings courtesy of Walters Faith, alongside a $5,350 ring from, you guessed it, Louis Vuitton — a fitting selection for the brand ambassador.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Stone wasn’t the only A-lister dressed to impress for the Kinds of Kindness soirée. Her costar Margaret Qualley also delivered an enviable ensemble for the Thursday evening fėte. She stunned in a white strapless maxi dress from Chanel Resort 2025 complete with boho-chic embellishments like a semi-sheer eyelet pattern, a ruched bodice, and a sleek silver belt that hung loose around her waist. Then, there was Kirsten Dunst who pulled out all the sartorial stops to support her husband, Plemons, who stars in Kinds of Kindness. The Spiderman actor was a vision of Old Hollywood glamour in a yellow satin gown sourced from the Erdem Resort 2025 presentation. Her high-neck design featured just a splash of bling thanks to the diamond floral motif atop the skirt.

With the Kinds of Kindness release just a week away, there’s a chance Stone will fit in a quick press tour. So, keep an eye on your Instagram timeline for a street style co-ord or two from her in the coming days. And while her exact Louis Vuitton look won’t be available for another few months, you can still channel her latest red carpet-worthy attire via the curated edit below.