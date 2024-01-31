Emma Stone is continuing her sartorial hot streak this week. After hopping around to awards shows (see the Critics Choice and Golden Globes), premieres (like The Curse), and more star-studded events, she’s closing out January in another batch of lust-worthy looks. On Jan. 30, Stone went on a press tour for her latest film, Poor Things, in New York City, where she spoke about her Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her performance as Bella Baxter. And in under 24 hours, the award-winning actor stepped out in three completely different looks — an impressive feat.

Stone kicked off the whirlwind Tuesday appearing on Good Morning America, where she arrived in a brown tonal outfit from Louis Vuitton. (Note: She’s been a brand ambassador for the fashion house since 2017.) Taking a practical route with her look, the actor conquered the cold in the luxury brand’s Rounded Lapel Camel Coat, which features a timeless double-breasted silhouette and a logo print lining. On the bottom, Stone wore a coordinating Double Face Button Down Midi Skirt. Adding interest to the outfit, the Louis Vuitton suede Donna Boots were one shade darker than her separates. Tiffany & Co. jewelry — a gold link necklace and diamond-encrusted hoops — spiced up the neutral look.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Her next stop for the day? The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Stone headed to the talk show in — surprise, surprise — another look from Louis Vuitton. This time, she went with the label’s Scarf Collar Tweed Blazer. Yes, it’s exactly how it sounds — a jacket with a removable satin scarf included. Stone teamed the coat with Louis Vuitton’s Tweed Pocket Skirt. The Poor Things star accessorized with sheer tights, black pumps, the same Tiffany & Co. chain necklace from earlier in the day, and the label’s double knot ring.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

And last but certainly not least, Stone was pictured leaving The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in a casual yet chic outfit. She opted for a beige sweater from &Daughter and navy trousers, while The Row’s Soft Loafer in cherry red (which are almost sold-out online) gave the outfit the perfect splash of color.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Ahead, shop an assortment of Stone’s looks from Jan. 30. We’re already eagerly awaiting to see what she steps out in next month.