Public transportation hubs make for the best people-watching. Hang out in any subway or train station — or airport — and you’ll clock all manner of individuals from various walks of life. The beauty of observation is in the visual stories that are told with only aesthetics. A person’s attire can speak volumes about their unique journey. In fact, Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière was so inspired by these bustling transportation hubs and the diverse mix they host daily that he constructed the label’s entire Fall/Winter 2025 collection — and presentation — around them.

To place show attendees in the spirit of travel, Ghesquière collaborated with set designer Es Devlin to construct a runway that resembled a Parisian train station, “where fleeting moments are shared amongst strangers, weaving a tapestry of stories.” Capturing and celebrating the essence of each “stranger,” the looks processing down the platform-inspired catwalk were veiled in mystery of where the wearer might be headed.

There was a pinstriped boiler suit, accented with a vivid blue scarf and rubber-soled boots, seemingly perfect for a blue-collar worker. Voluminous midi skirts topped with a heavyweight knit vest and a flipped bucket-style hat signified a day of errands while a youthful denim pencil skirt paired with a striped sweater and oversized suede bomber suggested a young secondary school student trying not to miss their first class of the day.

The elegance and effortless sophistication Parisian style is known for was also captured in this transient tapestry. Ribbed knit catsuits draped in complementary capes were topped with oversized suede newsboy-style caps (a growing accessory trend for 2025). Nodding to the viral bohemian wave were tiered floral floor-length gowns topped with fuzzy ski caps — after all, one must be practical and prepare for the elements when riding the train.

Speaking of practicality, compact, steamer-inspired handle bags were aplenty on the runway, set in both the label’s signature LV logo and whimsical striped patterns. Seemingly carrying travel-friendly essentials, the new styles boasted a longer rectangular shape, reminiscent of traditional travel luggage one would carry on a quick jaunt to the countryside or coast. Also aligned with a weekender lifestyle were the large duffel-like totes set in soft buttery leather and patterned suede, symbolizing Old World carpet bags.

While Ghesquière’s past collections have typically channeled the freewheeling glitzy opulence of a European soirée, his latest seems to be an ode to the more casual spontaneous aspects of day-to-day life. Because, often, it’s in these little moments that true artistry materializes.

Ahead, see highlights from Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

