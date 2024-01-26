With her adventurous, playful style, Emma Stone always keeps fashion enthusiasts on their toes, never quite knowing the next look she’ll choose. And while she’s been turning up to red carpet events in lavish gowns (think a shimmering sunny yellow dress and shiny baby blue number from her go-to fashion house, Louis Vuitton), the award-winning actor’s latest pick felt like a stark departure from her most recent fashion moments. On Jan. 25, Stone donned a sharp gray suit at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations. We definitely didn’t see that one coming — how about you?

For her first outing since receiving the Best Actress Oscar nomination for her performance in Poor Things, Stone arrived at the panel in New York City, where she spoke on stage. The A-lister, who works with celebrity stylist Petra Flannery, wore a luxe two-piece look from Magda Butrym, which is still available to shop on Mytheresa. Hitting right below her waist, Stone’s wool blazer featured dramatic structured shoulders. As for her matching high-rise trousers? Rather than a full length, the cropped hem ended around her calves, making them all the more interesting. Note: The pants also boast a skinny silhouette — and if anyone can get the masses on board with the controversial style, it’s Stone.

For accessories, Stone kept it rather simple. She layered sheer black tights under the trousers (it is winter, after all) and opted for pointy pumps. Jewelry-wise, the actor skipped a necklace and went with gigantic silver curvy earrings, which covered her whole lobe.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Are you, too, loving Stone’s latest suit look? If you’re nodding your head yes, shop the exact pieces below, and ASAP, because they’re bound to sell out fast. And then, throw on silver statement earrings for good measure.