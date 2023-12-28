On-screen, there are many sides to Emma Stone. She made us cackle from her performance in Superbad, swoon over her romantic relationship in Crazy, Stupid, Love, and sing along in La La Land. In real life, Stone’s contagious laugh and witty sense of humor have made her one of the most lovable stars in the industry. There’s also another reason people can’t seem to get enough of the A-lister: her red carpet style is unparalleled. Whether she’s strolling up the beloved steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art or accepting an Oscar, Stone’s jaw-dropping outfits consistently make headlines.

One thing to note here, the Cruella star likes to experiment with various styles; striking shades, dazzling details, and unique silhouettes are all up her alley. In 2017, she joined the Louis Vuitton team as a brand ambassador — and from there, Stone’s fashion choices were kicked up a notch in terms of glitz and elegance. Take, for instance, the actor’s buzzy 91st Academy Awards look from the luxury label. Though the strong-shoulder number, which was embroidered with sequins, pearls, and beads, may have sparked memes (more on that below), it was glamorous nonetheless.

This month, Stone caused fervor on social media due to her red carpet appearances to promote her latest movie, Poor Things, which came out on Dec. 8. You likely heard about her sheer embroidered Louis Vuitton gown for the New York premiere of the film, considering it took over 550 hours to make.

Though Stone’s recent fashion moments are probably still fresh in your mind, the actor’s past looks are worth revisiting, too. Below, find our favorite red carpet outfits to date.

2011

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The controversial high-low trend? You bet Stone nailed it. For the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2011, the actor hit the red carpet in a multi-color sequin-heavy number from Chanel’s Fall 2009 Haute Couture collection.

2012

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

It’s giving Barbie, no? Stone could be part of the film’s cast in her hot pink Valentino dress, which she donned at the 19th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood event.

2013

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

While promoting her movie The Croods at the 63rd Berlin International Film Festival in 2013, Stone wore a unique LBD from Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2013 collection. The look featured a skin-baring detail on the top and puff sleeves.

2014

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

This two-piece Thakoon look Stone wore to the 2014 Met Gala still lives rent-free in our heads. Her side braid truly made the ensemble unforgettable.

2015

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

At the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival, Stone went with an ethereal lace Christian Dior gown.

2016

Camilla Morandi - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

For the premiere of her film La La Land at the 73rd Venice Film Festival, Stone opted for a heart-stopping custom metallic Versace Atelier dress.

2017

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Stone clearly has a thing for fringe. At the 89th Academy Awards in 2017, the actor had viewers talking about her gold flapper-looking dress from Givenchy Atelier. Fun fact: The gown reportedly took 11 people and 1,700 hours to create.

2018

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

As mentioned, Stone started her partnership with Louis Vuitton in 2017. Since becoming a brand ambassador, she’s exclusively sourced looks from the French fashion house. Her outfit selection for the UK premiere of The Favourite was a custom silver long-sleeve dress.

2019

Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Stone’s sculptural Louis Vuitton number at the 91st Academy Awards was a conversation starter, to put it lightly. In fact, Twitter users compared it to a waffle cone — dessert, but make it fashion?

2021

Penske Media/Penske Media/Getty Images

This sharp black suit for the premiere of Cruella in 2021 is one of Stone’s most understated red carpet outfits to date.

2022

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

Leave it to the actor to wear her wedding after-party look to the Met Gala. Yes, Stone arrived at the annual event in the same feathery white Louis Vuitton mini dress she wore after her nuptial ceremony with Dave McCary in 2020.

2023

Variety/Getty Images

One of her most recent red carpet moments? On Dec. 6, for the Poor Things premiere in New York, Stone shimmered in a hand-embroidered yellow Louis Vuitton gown.