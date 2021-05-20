Emily Ratajkowski Likes To Wear This $85 White Sneaker While Exploring NYC

When you are constantly on the go in New York City, it’s only natural to gravitate towards comfortable walking shoes. Celebrities who live in the Big Apple have their favorites in this category. Gigi Hadid prefers a goes-with-everything black bootie while Katie Holmes’ city-approved footwear collection spans the spectrum from low-top sneakers to polished loafers. Meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowski likes to wear her Aldo white sneakers while strolling around the city with her son Sylvester Apollo Bear.

This week, the star who now resides on the West Coast, was spotted back in her former city. Ratajkowski stepped out in Manhattan while wearing an easy one-and-done look: a simple black buttoned romper. For accessories, she picked out a thick gold necklace, some hoop earrings, and a green baseball cap. On her feet were the Esclub sneakers from Aldo — a retro-inspired style made from vegan leather. The $85 sneakers has a light cushioned insole and a high density footbed — designs that make it suitable for walking around in. Though it comes in four other hues like pink and a multicolor option, the model opted for versatile white. To complete her cool-mom outfit, Ratajkowski shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of rectangular frames.

Notorious P.A.P. / BACKGRID

Aldo clearly has a celeb following, as other A-listers like Serena Williams, Olivia Wilde, and Gal Gadot have all worn shoes from the brand in the past. Helen Mirren, most notably, wore red Aldo boots to the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. White sneakers themselves, have become must-have staples, in a star’s wardrobe since can be styled in so many different ways. It’s no wonder seasoned street style stars like Ratajkowski always keeps a pair, or perhaps even two, on hand. If you’re wondering which other celebs own white sneakers, check out Hailey Bieber and her Supergas (she is a global ambassador for the brand) or Kendall Jenner in Adidas.

Scroll on to shop Ratajkowski’s exact shoes, as well as some other sporty styles. Then read up on these buzzy sneaker trends.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.