Every season, you can expect one item of footwear to always reigns supreme: the sneaker. Whether it’s a chunky dad kick or a sleek, two-toned style, the category never goes out of style. The designs just get better, and cooler, over time. If you’re wondering what the sneaker trends are for 2021, Net-a-Porter will clue you in. The retailer released its latest shoe campaign and highlighted a variety of must-have picks that touch on all the trends you've spotted on your favorite celebrities and street style stars.

To no surprise, some of the sneaker trends are heavily backed by fashionable models like Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid — who both can't get enough of the oversized dad sneakers. Other products to watch out for include designer and sneaker collaborations. Some of the most-hyped up kicks include the Adidas and Wales Bonner collab, which sports some vibrantly colored designs. Other talked-about partnerships include the ultra neutral-toned Kim Jones and Converse collab, where the offerings are bound to go with everything in your closet. Retro designs continue to be on the rise in 2021, too, as brands release new styles imbued with old school colors and accents.

Before you add another pair of sneakers into your footwear rotation, check out Net-a-Porter’s predictions on the most popular styles, below. You’ll find there’s something for everyone, whether you have your eyes set on a pair of goes-with-everything white trainers or a bolder, multicolor kick to wear underneath your maxi dress.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

2021 Sneaker Trends: The Fashion Sneaker

Courtesy Of NET-A-PORTER

The sneakers that might not always be the most practical, but surely makes a statement when you walk down the street. Look to add a pair from your favorite shoe brand and ready-to-wear designer collaboration. And, don’t forget about details like a sky-high platform, which makes the sneaker feel more fashion forward.

2021 Sneaker Trends: The Performance Sneaker

Courtesy Of NET-A-PORTER

Think of this style as the pair you’d wear to and from your pilates workout or when you’re walking the dog. The athleisure picks below feel slightly more elevated than your gym shoes should you decide to rock them to after-work drinks with friends.

2021 Sneaker Trends: The Hype Sneaker

Courtesy Of NET-A-PORTER

Like the trend suggests, hype sneakers are simply the most popular styles on the market right now. You already know dad kicks were all the rage for the last few seasons and sock-like sneakers had a moment, too, back in the day. Now, it’s all about well-known designers and celebrities partnering with iconic footwear brands to debut new designs. Take a look at the all-star roster, below.

2021 Sneaker Trends: The Retro Sneaker

Courtesy Of NET-A-PORTER

What’s old is new again, so don’t be surprised retro sneakers are trending. Whether the footwear is borrowing its designs from ‘70s silhouettes, like the Loewe option below, or touching on all the nostalgic accents of our favorite ‘90s kicks, this category of footwear is a must shop for summer.