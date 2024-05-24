Memorial Day Weekend is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe — and not just because it means that summer is on the horizon, but also because your favorite retailers are offering serious savings. Mango is always a reliable place to find staples as well as trend-forward pieces, but now you have even more reason to swing by: it’s all 30% off when you you spend $230 or more. Mango’s site-wide Memorial Day Sale is already in full swing, and there’s a ton of must-have items to get you through the season’s heat without sacrificing an ounce of style.

First things first. It’s going to be a white summer. The hue was all over the Spring/Summer 2024 runways — from Chloé and Courreges to Khaite to Michael Kors — so if you’re lacking white pieces in your wardrobe, consider this your chance to stock up. In fact, Mango already has a white section organized for you and it’s filled with coveted seasonal pieces like eyelet dresses, strappy sandals, sarong skirts, and of course crisp button-downs.

There’s also an entire collection of linen styles you won’t want to skip over — from suits and drawstring skirts to rompers. The fabric is quintessential for summer because it’s associated with relaxed luxury, but it’s also so lightweight and breathable. So if Sofia Richie Grange is your fashion inspiration, be sure to grab a few staples from Mango’s sale. The price is too good to pass up.