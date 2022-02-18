Savvy fashion girls love a day-to-night outfit when they have a busy day. After all, a look that feels suitable for a midday meeting as it does for a date night, or girl’s night out, will save you time and energy. This same sentiment holds true for celebrities, who sometimes wear one ensemble the entire day for ease. Take Zendaya’s outfit at the Rangers game, which expertly demonstrated how a single look can be made appropriate for both morning and night. The actor wore her fuss-free outfit all around New York City and the best part was that her OOTD felt elegant and effortless.

On Feb. 17, Zendaya had a busy day as she stepped out to shop around New York City’s Upper East Side area. First, she popped into the Bvlgari store in a breezy white maxi dress or skirt (the exact item has yet to be confirmed), which was topped off with a roomy, cappuccino-colored sweater. (The star is an official ambassador for the luxe jewelry brand and consistently wears it for her red carpet appearances.) She styled the neutral pieces with a pair of black leather square-toe boots. Post-shopping, Zendaya ventured downtown to grab lunch with her team at Two Hands. She was spotted wearing the same laid-back outfit.

At night, the actor joined her beau Tom Holland for the Rangers game at Madison Square Garden. For her nighttime look, she covered up her cream-colored outfit with a forest green coat and slipped on a special Rangers jersey. Zendaya’s jersey featured Holland’s name on the back while his, in turn, had “Zendaya” emblazoned on it. Holland styled his piece with a burgundy hoodie and wore a black Prada jacket. For the bottom, he opted for black jeans and a pair of white and orange Nike x Patta Air Max 1 sneakers.

To make this whole outing even more memorable and special, Zendaya’s Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer joined the couple at MSG. Schafer wore an oversized leather jacket, hoodie, and jeans ensemble. She opted for a pair of Dr. Martens boots — the unofficial New Yorker-approved shoe — and also donned a Rangers jersey at the game.

Since Holland and Zendaya are super private with their relationship, fans have been eager to see the two out and about so frequently in the Big Apple. In turn, everyone also got to see more of Zendaya’s off-duty style. Her recent day-to-night outfit felt surprisingly done up compared to her typical looks, which usually consists of baggy jeans and oversize tees. (Perhaps this is just the fashion effect NYC has on people.) If you’re seeking an effortlessly put-together ensemble that works for all activities, shop the pieces below to channel Zendaya’s outfit.

