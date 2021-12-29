In Cardi B’s shoe closet, there’s room for both dangerously tall Christian Louboutin heels and cushioned, comfy sneakers. (In fact, she loves “those Balenciagas” so much that she even wore a corset made entirely of deconstructed Triple S sneakers a few days ago.) Recently, the rapper directed her penchant for rocking sporty gear into her latest installment for the Reebok x Cardi B athleisure collaboration. The limited-edition range, dubbed “Let Me Be...In My World Nighttime,” is a cohesive follow up to her previous Reebok x Cardi B drops and is inspired by the rapper’s hometown: New York City.

“Nighttime in my hometown of New York is such a beautiful, magical experience, and I’m happy to see this magic come to life with my latest Reebok collection,” she shared in a statement. “These pieces are easy to wear from the street to the club while still letting you feel comfortable, confident, and unique.”

The star of the new drop is the Cardi B Classic Leather sneaker, which comes in high-sheen metallic hues like silver, rose gold, or fluid blue. Alongside the footwear come the athletic sets — think oversize satin track jackets and matching cargo pants. Unlike the Reebok x Cardi B collection from August 2021, the fresh offerings feature more fall/winter-friendly hues like black, gray, and forest green. All the clothes come in an inclusive size range, from 2XS to 4X, and you can expect to pay anywhere from $55 for a ribbed crop top to $110 for the in-demand Cardi B sneaker. The collection also includes fleece robes, available in white or gray, as a cozy holiday-adjacent style bonus.

This is not the first time Cardi B has teamed up with Reebok: She introduced her inaugural Reebok x Cardi B footwear range back in November 2020. (The rapper was also the face of Reebok in 2018, alongside other celebs like Gigi Hadid and Gal Gadot.) In 2021, the star continued this partnership with several additional Cardi B x Reebok drops, expanding into the athleisure category and releasing the highly successful Cardi B chunky sneaker. This partnership is one that keeps on giving and perhaps, further down the line, Cardi B will follow in the footsteps of Rihanna and Beyoncé by launching her own personal fitness brand.

The collaboration is now available to shop online, so make sure to add the buzzy styles to your checkout cart before they sell out. For those who want help in what to buy, keep scrolling to see TZR’s favorite picks from the launch.

