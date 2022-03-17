The Throwback Sandal That’s Made A Triumphant Return For Spring

Big news: You don’t have to wear winter boots anymore. Spring is weeks away and your footwear options are about to get far more broad in the coming weeks. The difference between thick wool socks with boots versus exposed ankles (or even toes!) is among the more exciting style differences between these two seasons, and thankfully, there’s a lot to look forward to. The best spring shoe trends of 2022 are those that strike a balance between versatility and uniqueness. Footwear that works into your everyday life while simultaneously elevating it is the key ingredient to a strong accessory investment.

The spring/summer 2022 runways from last year set the tone for what you’re about to see hit the streets. There were options for those on the go who want something stylish but still practical. But also, the ones who are ready for a party (or 15) will also have a festive assortment to choose from, namely a whole lot of rhinestones, feathers, colors, and metallics. There are chunky flats and stiletto heels, elegant neutrals and zippy rainbow brights — in essence, there is truly something for everyone. But to keep it simple for the start of the season, continue ahead to kick things off with five notable shoe trends delivered by industry experts that you can expect to wear in the coming months.

Wrap-Up Sandals

Some of the best shoe trends for spring are those that aren’t trying to reinvent the wheel, but rather, the kind that perfectly assimilate to your wardrobe for the season. “My favorite shoe trend for spring is the wrap-up sandal,” Shopbop Fashion Director Caroline Huang Maguire says. “I’m loving lace-up flat sandals in particular as they go with just about anything and everything in your closet, from a spring dress, to denim shorts and a tee, or low sling trousers with a tank top.”

Clogs

Clogs have made their way in and out of the trend circuit for decades now — and for spring, they are once again making a splash. Look for classic leather options from luxury designers like Isabel Marant and Chloé as well as the occasional playful pattern, like bold cow prints.

Fisherman Sandals

Keeping in tune with the chunky sandal look, fisherman sandals are another noteworthy footwear moment for the season ahead. “Fisherman sandals offer a great rugged touch to any look,” Maguire notes. “What’s great is that they’re so versatile, both in style (can be a platform or a flat sandal), or how they fit into a more causal or dressed-up look.”

Mary Jane Flats

You’re not imagining it — everyone is wearing the Mary Jane again. “This silhouette has been trending since the pre-collections and we continue to see it on the runway, with strong styles from Prada and Bottega Veneta,” Head of Womenswear at MATCHESFASHION Cassie Smart says. “We have always gravitated to Mary Janes and see strong results from low to high. They are an easy shape to smarten a look, are transitional from day to evening, and offer a modern alternative to the customer not looking for a stiletto heel.”

Maximalist Heels

It’s (yet again) beginning to feel safe to gather with friends and naturally there’s a longing for all things festive. Enter the maximalist shoe. “Heels have been a highlight over the last few months and bring a sense of joy and escapism,” Smart notes. “We have seen the maximalist trend continue, especially with use of crystals, pop color, and the return of satin and velvet.”