Tessa Thompson’s Shoes Took Her Dog-Walking Outfit To The Next Level

If you’re a dog parent, the outfits you wear to take your pup out are typically curated based on the items you have laying around the house. Maybe you’re reaching for an oversized sweatshirt and sweatpants set or the pajama shorts you slept in the night before. Regardless, the casual outfits you throw on for a quick lap around the neighborhood aren’t meant to be high-fashion moments, unless you’re a celebrity, of course. For example, Tessa Thompson recently wore Versace pumps while walking her dog Coltrane around New York City.

While it’s unclear exactly why she opted for her Intrico platforms, which features the signature Versace gold Medusa head, the Westworld actor looked extra fabulous as she strutted the streets in the three-inch platforms. This pair of shoes made its debut on the Versace runway in March of 2021 as part of its Fall/Winter 2021 collection. (Irina Shayk modeled them.) Since hitting the catwalk, they’ve been spotted on other Hollywood stars such as Dua Lipa and Karlie Kloss. However, these ‘50s-inspired shoes aren’t the only ones from the ready-to-wear lineup that have made their mark on the fashion world. The Intrico platforms were showcased alongside the infamous Medusa Aevitas Platform Pumps, which are a favorite of Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, Chrissy Teigen, and Miley Cyrus.

Thompson In The Intrico Platforms

BrosNYC/BACKGRID

The Shoes On The Runway

Versace

Thompson kept the rest of her dog-walking outfit laid-back, however, by sporting a pair of cropped jeans that hit just above the ankle. This gave the shoes ample opportunity to steal the spotlight. On top, she layered a fashionista closet staple — a leather blazer — over a cozy cropped cardigan. The final touch to her ensemble was a chunky silver chain necklace. The actor’s ensemble provides plenty of inspiration for a springtime look that feels polished, yet casual the next time you’re looking to amp up your dog park outfit.

Ahead, shop TZR’s picks to recreate Thompson’s outfit, plus a few alternatives to her luxe platform loafers.