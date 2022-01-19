Curtain Bangs Be Damned, Emily Ratajkowski Makes A Case For The Classic Fringe

In a world where curtain bangs reign supreme, traditional fringe is often overlooked. After all, the effortlessness of curtain bangs is certainly appealing, and with Hollywood cool-girls like Dakota Johnson proving just how chic the style is, it’s no wonder that everyone continues to hop on the curtain bang bandwagon. Even still, classic bangs refuse to be forgotten; a case in point: Emily Ratajkowski’s Birkin bangs. Pioneered by style icon Jane Birkin, the cross between wispy and blunt bangs look is simply timeless — and EmRata just made a strong case for the style.

To kick off the New Year, the model shared a jaw-dropping look on Instagram featuring a slinky silver top, trousers, and a bouncy, ‘60s-inspired hairstyle with one seriously noteworthy element: piece-y bangs that fall just to her eyebrows. With over 1.3 million likes on the post, her followers clearly approve — including Queer Eye’s style expert Tan France who commented “Wow. Wow. Wow 😍” on the model’s post.

Given that Ratajkowski has since posted photos sans bangs, it’s safe to assume that these were clip-ins, but that doesn’t detract from the look whatsoever.

“I believe every girl should always have a set of clip-in bangs in her vanity drawer,” celebrity extensionist Priscilla Valles tells TZR. Valles notes that the slew of styles you can add clip-in bangs to, from big blown-out curls to a high Barbie-esque ponytail, are vast and versatile. “If you want to make them even more perfect to frame your own face shape you can put them on and have your stylist cut them to fit your face,” she says, adding that her collection with Glam Seamless features clip-in bangs in a variety of colors. “They are super fun, and low-maintenance.”

Ratajkowski’s latest transformation comes as a new era of bangs trends are emerging. Bottleneck bangs, the cousin of the curtain bangs, are shaping up to be a major style in 2022, with stars like Johnson and Lily Collins recently adopting the look. As the name would suggest, bottleneck bangs take the tapered shape of a bottle, starting at or above the eyebrows and then curving around the eyes and face for a super swoopy effect. Because of the gradual face-framing, bottleneck bangs have a more carefree feel than blunt bangs but are a bit more daring than curtain bangs.

Regardless of which bangs trend currently holds the top slot, it’s clear that fringe is here to stay — with no shortage of celebrity hair inspiration to guide the way so consider getting a chop, or if you have commitment issues, opt for sturdy clip-ins.

