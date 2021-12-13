Emily Ratajkowski Found The Perfect Way To Dip Your Toes Into 2022’s Biggest Decor Trend

They say the grass is always greener on the other side, and for 2022, that certainly seems to be the case. However, it’s not exactly the “grass” that’s looking greener (though it may still be in a metaphorical sense). Rather, it’s the decor. According to, well, pretty much everyone, green is set to be the biggest interior trend to know — Etsy and countless paint brands named some variation of the hue their colors of the year, and even more interior designers have confirmed green is popping up everywhere. And the perfect way to dip your toes in? The green rug that Emily Ratajkowski just revealed on Instagram.

The model and writer is no stranger to playing with color, and she demonstrated that once again in an Instagram story on her page over the weekend. While showing off her Christmas tree, Ratajkowski gave fans a full view of her loft-like space, which featured a smorgasbord of bright, bold hues. The most eye-catching of the bunch? The aforementioned green rug, which stood on its own behind the 30-year-old’s red sofa.

The grass-hued textile isn’t new; it’s been peeking out in Ratajkowski’s photos of her home for a while now. That said, it’s a more relevant piece than ever, given green’s newfound significance in interiors. Which is why, if you’re interested in trying the emerging trend, you should consider making a similar addition to your own home.

While green isn’t the boldest color in the rainbow, it’s still undoubtedly a statement. Thus, trying it somewhere more permanent, such as your walls or cabinets, may be intimidating at first. That’s where Ratajkowski’s idea comes in. A green area rug still allows you to incorporate the color into your space in a large way, but it’s affordable (if you want it to be) and easily replaced. If you decide it’s not the trend for you, or simply tire of it after a season, you can just swap it out for a rug in another hue.

The color green is only predicted to become more popular throughout the upcoming year, so get ahead of the trend by trying it out now. The best way to do that? With a green rug inspired by Emily Ratajkowski’s. Shop TZR’s picks, ahead.

