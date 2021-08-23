Elsa Hosk is one of those people who seems to have a natural knack for decorating with trends. Yes, filling a house with of-the-moment decor is typically discouraged, but the 32-year-old proves that when done the right way, it can actually look tasteful and timeless. That doesn’t involve shying away from any buzzy patterns or popular shapes; rather, she goes all in, combining all her favorites with modern interiors to give her space a feel that’s cozy, funky, and classically cool. A recent addition of hers exemplifies this perfectly: aka Hosk’s squiggly side table, which combines two of 2021’s most major trends.

The unique pedestal in question features both a checker print and squiggly lines, each of which have taken over the interiors of tastemakers on Instagram in recent months. Hosk shared the piece in a recent August post on Instagram, yet again showing off her skill in finding enviable pieces that nail current trends. And while this isn’t the first time she’s dipped her toes into these buzzy details — the model’s office features a checkered console, and curvy, blobby vases fill her home — it does seem to be the first time she’s invested in a design that pairs both together. True to form, Hosk did that through an up-and-coming artist, Emma Agersø, who sells the curvy papier-mâché sculptures through her Instagram account.

Of course, Hosk is far from the only star (or creative) to latch onto these two trends. The checkerboard print has become one of the most beloved patterns of the last year, making its way onto rugs (like Mandy Moore’s), bedding (i.e. influencer Alyssa Coscarelli’s), and much more. Squiggly, rounded lines have seen a similar explosion: Countless celebrities including Emily Ratajkowski now have curved couches in their homes, and Etsy has seen a serious uptick in searches for wavy decor.

Now, it seems the popular details are merging together — and as Hosk’s home demonstrates, the pairing seems to be a match made in design heaven. That said, it hasn’t caught on en masse just yet; most side tables or pedestals on the market either feature one or the other. So while you can head to the artist’s Instagram page to inquire about a purchase of your own, you might have to do a little trend mixing of your own to make this happen in your home. Get started with the selection of checkerboard and squiggly side tables, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.