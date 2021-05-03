Lacking Storage In Your Office? Elsa Hosk’s Desk Features A Genius Solution

Elsa Hosk seems to have a knack for finding things everyone else wants. Her skill became apparent when Clever spotlighted her SoHo loft in late 2020, but with her recent move to L.A., it’s more obvious than ever. Every perfectly staged photo the model shares includes a decor piece cooler than the last, demonstrating that her eye for design knows no bounds. The most recent proof of that is Hosk’s home office, which features a desk that’s brilliant not only in its sleek aesthetic, but in its function as well.

The lust-worthy item appears to be a Pierre Jeanneret design — unsurprising, since Hosk has shared images of other pieces by (or inspired by) the Swiss architect in her mid-century modern space. And the reason for its brilliance? The desk is not only a spot to work; it also has bookshelves built in to help cut down the need for additional furniture. Plus, as Hosk’s setup shows, it provides a chance to put your own spin on the piece thanks to the opportunity to style the front in whatever way you please.

As you can see, the choice left plenty of room for more stylish options in her office — which Hosk took full advantage of. Rather than cluttering up the area with storage solutions, the 32-year-old kept things simple: Behind her work area, she paired a tiled Willow console with artwork by Aythamy Armas. With the addition of a Leonardo da Vinci coffee table book, a sculptural black vase, and a rustic stool, the space was complete (no looming shelves in sight).

Genius as it may be, though, the Pierre Jeanneret design isn’t exactly something most can just run out and buy on a whim. A search on marketplaces such as 1stDibs reveals prices starting around $15,000, and they only seem to go up from there. But just because Hosk’s version isn’t affordable (at all) doesn’t mean you can’t emulate the look yourself.

Desks with shelves come in a bevy of styles, so not only can you copy Hosk’s space, you can also do it in your own way. Whether you’re looking for an equally hefty dupe or something that fits a small, tight space, you’ll find a range of options that provide storage and work space from TZR’s product picks, ahead.

