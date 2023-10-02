After a host of earth-shattering celebrity breakups this year, it seems things are finally looking up in the romance department. The Jenner sisters, for one, both just confirmed their alleged relationships. Taylor Swift, too, has a new special someone in her life (who she may or may not have put on the map... IYKYK). Now, it seems, more congratulations are in order: Over the weekend, actor Anya Taylor-Joy quietly tied the knot to musician Malcolm McRae at a dreamy ceremony in Venice, Italy, with upwards of 150 guests, including famous friends like Cara Delevingne and Julia Garner. Never one to shy away from a bold fashion moment, Taylor-Joy looked absolutely breathtaking in an untraditional bridal gown.

Before she slipped into the stunning ceremony ensemble, The Queen’s Gambit star was pictured outside her hotel balcony prepping for the nuptials, wearing a dreamy silk robe (while getting her caffeine fix via a cup of coffee, of course). Then, for the ceremony, which reportedly was held at the Palazzo Pisani Moretta in Venice, Taylor-Joy changed into a custom Dior princess-esque beige number enlivened with birds and floral embellishments. An ethereal white veil completed the Golden Globe-winning actor’s wedding day outfit. As for her bridal beauty moment? Taylor-Joy stunned in her signature wavy platinum blonde locks and a soft yet attention-commanding makeup look.

It’s been a whirlwind of a week for the star — not only did she get hitched, but she also made an appearance at the Dior Spring/Summer 2024 show a few days prior on Sept. 26 during Paris Fashion Week. For the occasion, the actor arrived decked out in pieces from the luxury fashion house, such as a leather jacket, matching belt, and cat-eye frames.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment

Brides to be, consider following Taylor-Joy’s lead and go the unconventional route on your big day. Ahead, we rounded up an assortment of unique ceremony numbers worth taking for a spin.