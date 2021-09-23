So far on the fashion month tour, you’ve seen the adventurous ensembles sported on editors and influencers in New York as well as the elegant-meets-punk vibe that London is known for (hello, trench coats and chunky boots). Now, things are really heating up. Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 has begun, and outside the shows, the street style is offering eclectic, head-turning outfit inspiration.

The Italian fashion capital sets itself apart from the rest, thanks to iconic names like Prada, Fendi, and Gucci that are headquartered in the city. On top of these heavy hitters, there are also plenty of up-and-coming labels who call the city home, such as Sunnei and Arthur Arbesser. Therefore, it’s no surprise that residents are known for their love of bright colors, dramatic silhouettes, and funky prints (usually effortlessly styled altogether, of course).

Day one started off strong, with designers like Fendi, Jil Sander, and Alberta Ferretti showing their collections. Attendees arrived in some of this season’s biggest trends — think: cropped cardigans, platform boots, and sweater vests. But like Italian girls do best, they gave their own unique take on these buzzy styles. As for the rest of the week, labels like Missoni, Marni, and Versace are on the docket, so prepare for some exquisite ensembles at the shows.

Below, turn your attention to the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer outfits captured by photographer Jonathan Paciullo. As always, don’t forget to keep checking back, because the shows run until September 26.

MFW Spring/Summer 2022 Street Style: Day 1

Jonathan Paciullo

This attendee wore a Vision Of Super flame ensemble. Talk about a fiery outfit.

Jonathan Paciullo

This show-goer is on board with the itty bitty cardigan craze (blame it on Jacquemus).

Jonathan Paciullo

You’ll probably start matching your jewelry with your hair accessories after seeing this photo.

Jonathan Paciullo

An all-white ensemble is always a good idea — especially when it consists of various materials like leather, silk, and fur all styled together.

Jonathan Paciullo

Influencer Caroline Daur showed that all a cropped blouse needs is a high-waisted skirt to pair with.

Jonathan Paciullo

A baseball cap instantly makes ladylike details like ruffles feel less fancy.

Jonathan Paciullo

Try giving your necklace a day off and sport a cool menswear-inspired tie instead. Bonus points if you finish off with an oversized blazer.

Jonathan Paciullo

Gala Gonzalez wore a tan Fendi ensemble to the brand’s show on day one.

Jonathan Paciullo

Fuzzy fall staples were out to play in Milan.

Jonathan Paciullo

Give a mini skirt an edgy feel with a leather jacket and cool platform boots.

Jonathan Paciullo

Leonie Hanne arrived at Alberta Ferretti in a navy sheer dress and an eye-catching silver clutch.

Jonathan Paciullo

Still loving the tie-dye trend? Good news: So are Italian girls.

Jonathan Paciullo

You heard it here first: Pajamas are now street-style-approved. This show-goer wore Sleeper’s feathery set with comfy sandals.

Jonathan Paciullo

If bright colors aren’t your vibe, pair together rich hues like deep purple and dark turquoise.

Jonathan Paciullo

Sweater vests were out and about in Milan. This show-goer wore hers with a color palette that feels very ‘70s.

Jonathan Paciullo

Try adding a splash of color to a black and white outfit with a statement bag.

Jonathan Paciullo

Lisa Aiken made her way from London to Milan, wearing her go-to zebra pumps from Bottega Veneta, of course.