Hair Accessories Are Having A Moment At The Met Gala

In the midst of the breathless Met Gala coverage on Monday, May 6 — Lady Gaga's four outfits! Frank Ocean's windbreaker! Celine Dion being Celine Dion! — there's one major trend that even a blind person couldn't miss: All of the hair accessories at the Met Gala. Everything from clips to barrettes and bows are in — and in a major way. But if you've paid attention to the fashion and beauty trends for the last couple of seasons, you probably didn't even blink an eye, but the good news is that they're still just as versatile (and camp-y) as ever.

Ashley Graham, clad in Dapper Dan for Gucci, wore a waist-length segmented ponytail studded with so many clips and barrettes from the brand (including a $400 clip that's still available, so hurry!). And Lady Gaga, co-chair for the night, rocked a massive pink bow as a nod to her own fashion history.

Thankfully, the accessories weren't limited to any specific texture... they work for every single hair type. Danai Gurira wore black beads at the end of her braided bangs, and Zazie Beetz's netted veil is the stuff of the sweetest dreams. After all, this is one of the most outrageously elaborate carpets of the year, so attention to detail — every painstaking detail — is pertinent. See the accessories ahead, and shop some of them, too.

Ashley Graham instagram.com/justinemarjan "Couldn’t have attached all the hair pins without using the Tresemme antifrizz sheets first. Love how easy they are to smooth over a ponytail for that red carpet smooth finish!" Justine Marjan posted in a caption on Instagram of Ashley Graham's look. Shop one of her barrettes here.

Lady Gaga Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lady Gaga is wearing a huge pink bow to match her massive Brandon Maxwell gown — which paid homage to her own fashion and beauty history.

Emily Blunt Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emily Blunt's look, styled by Laini Reeves, is inspired by the glamour of Studio 54 according to a release from John Paul Mitchell Systems. "Laini created a super wet and undone textured look for Emily," the release describes. "After Emily’s hair was washed, she lightly blew her hair using the Neuro Halo Dryer then mixed together Paul Mitchell Flexible Style Sculpting Cream, Paul Mitchell INVISIBLEWEAR Velvet Cream and Paul Mitchell Firm Style Super Clean Sculpting Gel and worked it into Emily’s damp hair. Using her fingers, Laini scraped Emily’s hair into an undone textured ballerina knot at the base of her neck."

Liza Koshy Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Liza Koshy, a E! News correspondent, is wearing a wire-wrapped ponytail.

Danai Gurira Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Danai Gurira is wearing beaded bangs and a top hat (!!).

Hailey Baldwin Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hailey Baldwin is wearing a black velvet bow.

Zazie Beetz instagram.com/lacyredway Zazie Beetz is wearing a black and white hair bow with a massive net.

Lili Reinhart Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lili Reinhart is wearing a series of lilac flowers.

Rachel Brosnahan Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock Hairstylist Aaron Carlo used Dove Care Between Washes Invisible Dry Shampoo to ensure that Rachel Brosnahan's bows stayed in place all night.

Emma Roberts Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Emma Roberts is wearing pink pearl pins.

Gal Gadot David Fisher/Shutterstock Gal Gadot is wearing a massive pearl studded headband.

Dua Lipa Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Dua Lipa is wearing a series of jeweled floral pins.

Lupita Nyong'o Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Vernon François was inspired by Marie Antoinette — and modernized his interpretation with five gold spray-painted Afro-picks in Lupita Nyong'o's Afro.

Lizzo Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lizzo looked good in a bright pink wig accented with blingy gemstone accessories.