Dua Lipa enjoys her time on holiday; so much so that it’s become a bit of an internet meme. But the jokes are almost always in good fun. Because honestly, Lipa always looks like she’s truly enjoying life, an exemplar of executing one's free will. And if there’s one thing that can be relied on to come out of a Dua Lipa vacation photo dump — apart from some excellent food shots — it’s fabulous summer nail inspo. In one of her latest posts, that came in the form of a sparkling floral manicure that’d look right at home at Barbie’s disco dance party.

The medium-length, square-shaped mani can be spotted in the second and 16th images of the 20-pic post. It features a milky, pinky-nude base topped with a smattering of dainty, metallic flowers in a fuchsia hue. At the center of each flower sits a shimmery gemstone, adding to the party vibes.

Not only is the design super fun and summery, but Lipa’s choice of base shade for her sparkling mani is also spot on. As Juanita Huber-Millet, founder and creative director of Townhouse, told TZR, “undertone is incredibly important” when it comes to a neutral nail look. “It’s often what makes the difference between a shade looking beautifully seamless or slightly off.” Her recommendation for cool-toned people like Lipa? Softer pinks and “milky shades,” like the one the singer sported.

Lipa loves to put a fun spin on a floral manicure. During the “Radical Optimism” tour, the Nail Art Hall of Famer rocked a French manicure with crystal flowers, as well as black-and-white daisies against a neutral base.