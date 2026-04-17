Natural, neutral, nude — however you want to refer to it, one of the season’s biggest nail color trends is barely a color at all. As classic as a shade of red and as “goes-with-everything” as a set of French tips, a neutral nail polish color is the ultimate shortcut to a manicure that oozes understated elegance. Picking out the right one, however, can feel more… effortful.

But it doesn’t have to. “There are a few things to consider when choosing a nude polish,” says nail expert Mazz Hanna. “Two of the most notable ones are the tone and the type of finish you’re after.”

While finish (i.e., satin or chrome) and coverage (think opaque versus translucent) come down almost entirely to your preferences and goals, the tone can prove trickier. “Choosing a neutral nail polish is really about finding a shade that complements your natural skin tone rather than trying to match it exactly,” advises Juanita Huber-Millet, founder and creative director of Townhouse. “The most flattering ‘nude’ shades tend to enhance the overall look of the hands, creating a clean, polished finish without feeling flat or washed out.”

And as anyone who has ever stumbled into the seasonal color analysis side of TikTok will tell you, how light or dark your skin is isn’t the only consideration; you’ll want to keep your undertones top of mind, too. Indeed, “I think undertones are one of those important things when selecting a nude polish,” says Hanna. Huber-Millet concurs: “Undertone is incredibly important,” she says. “It’s often what makes the difference between a shade looking beautifully seamless or slightly off.”

The experts agree that, for those with cooler undertones, pink hues are the way to go; Hanna recommends “pinks, mauves, and rosy shades,” while Huber-Millet suggests seeking out softer pinks and “milky shades.” For those with warmer undertones, “peachy, light brown, or golden tones” look best, says Hanna. And if you’re somewhere in the middle, congratulations: “Neutral undertones are the most versatile and can wear a wider range of shades,” explains Huber-Millet.

But above all else, your best neutral nail polish will be exactly that — yours. As Huber-Millet puts it, “a great nude isn’t about blending in; it’s about enhancing what’s already there in a way that feels polished and considered.”

Ready to find your perfect nude nail color? Ahead, find product picks and expert-approved tips.

Fair Skin Tones

“For fair skin tones, I love softer, milky shades that enhance the natural nail without overpowering it,” says Huber-Millet. Look for delicate shades of pink if you lean cool, or peach if your undertones are a little warmer.

Medium Skin Tones

“Medium skin tones suit a wide range of neutrals, but slightly warmer shades tend to be especially flattering,” says Huber-Millet. You can also consider a nail concealer; “Dazzle Dry offers ridge fillers in three shades; these work almost like a ‘nail concealer’ to smooth and blur for a natural, glassy finish,” says Hanna. “The darkest shade is beautiful worn alone on medium and deep skin tones.”

Medium-Deep Skin Tones

If you have a medium-deep skin tone, Huber-Millet says to seek out “richer neutrals with a bit more depth,” along with warm shades of beige that can “enhance the natural tone of the skin while still giving that clean, polished finish.”

Deep Skin Tones

“On deeper skin tones, neutrals with warmth and richness look incredibly striking,” says Huber-Millet; you can also go with warm shades of mocha or cocoa, or skip the gourmand-sounding hues for a sheer, glossy red.