Dua Lipa certainly gets the mileage out of her bikinis from her favorite swimwear brands all year long. There’s a running joke that the performer is permanently on vacation — when she’s not breaking records, topping music charts, and running her media company, that is.

In fact, Lipa felt compelled to set the record straight about her work hard, play hard mentality. Earlier this year, when on the Las Culturistas podcast, she said: “I feel like no matter what, people are still going to call you the ‘vacanza queen.’ And people think that I’m always on holiday — I’m actually not always on holiday, I’m actually always f**king working.”

The 29-year-old definitely makes life on the road look idyllic, squeezing in getaways and hangouts with friends in between legs of her concerts. It helps too that her home away from home is the picturesque Kosovo, Albania, where she also organizes the Sunny Hill music festival every year.

After her sold-out Wembley performances, Lipa took some well-deserved time to recharge by the Mediterranean with her crew and fiancé Callum Turner, before clocking back in to attend the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris this past Monday.

Just like her red carpet appearances, stage wardrobe, and off-duty outfits, Lipa’s vacation style is in a class of its own. There’s few celebrities with a more enviable rotation of swimwear, and even better, the Training Season singer’s suitcase is typically jam-packed with buzzy (and affordable) brands that you can shop right now ahead of your next escape.

Read on to see some of her favorite bikini and swimsuit labels.

Oséree

With its distinctive glittering lurex fabric, there’s no mistaking an Oséree cozzie when you see one in the wild. Like any fashion-loving girl worth her salt, Lipa often turns to this brand from Central Saint Martins graduates Isabella Cavallin and Jannine Vinci. While the look-at-me leopard Animalier bikini that she wore alongside her 18k gold Bone Cuffs by Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co. instantly sold out, you can still snap up the one-piece version.

Hunza G

You may know Hunza as the label behind Julia Roberts’ iconic Pretty Woman street walking dress. Or, you may know it in its current iteration Hunza G, which, thanks to the creative direction of Georgiana Huddart, has become a resort category staple. While its famed crinkle fabric and one-size- fits-all silhouettes are omnipresent on beaches and Instagram, Lipa recently opted for a studded two-piece instead.

With Jéan

Polka dots and lace? Say no more. Lipa turned to the Aussie it girl brand, With Jéan, for this chic seaside serve. Surprisingly, it’s still in stock, too.

Play up the French girl factor of the polka dots and lace and team this cute print with a red coverup.

Frankies Bikinis

Lipa isn’t immune to the allure of Frankies Bikinis, the Malibu-born brand from Francesca Aiello, which has previously collaborated with Pamela Anderson, Sydney Sweeney, and Gigi and Bella Hadid. Last fall, she turned to a sweet cherry printed number for a boat day. While that one has since been snapped up by fans, there’s no shortage of fruit prints still on site to satiate your appetite.

