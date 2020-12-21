In case you haven't heard, supermodel Gigi Hadid has officially entered a new epoch of her life — and her style has shifted a bit to go with it. Of course, she's as on-trend as always, but the clothing she's choosing now has a renewed focus on comfort and practicality, all without compromising style. Alongside Prada diaper bags and luxe Bugaboo strollers, her latest choice is one that you can embrace, whether or not you're in the same life season as her. Enter Gigi Hadid's Dr Martens, which are not only suitable for navigating the snowy months in New York, but also happen to be on trend.

In recent weeks, the new mom has been spotted strolling through Manhattan many times, always in severely low-key looks (hat, frames, and mask included) that are primed for flying under the radar. On Dec. 19, her look of choice featured all the above, as well as some extra-warm items made for braving the low temps. For her hat, she chose a logomaniac-worthy shearling bucket hat, stamped lightly with Louis Vuitton's monogram. Then came Thom Browne's corduroy blanket coat, with leg-climbing slits made for wearing out or lounging on the couch in. Underneath, she buttoned a white Oxford shirt all the way, and tied in a pair of light-wash blue jeans with a straight-leg bootcut. Then came the combat boots: Dr Martens' iconic 1460 silhouette in a tanned, distressed leather.

This outfit formula appears to be a go-to amidst this new chapter of Hadid's life. Just last week, the model turned out in a similar look featuring Dr Martens, which proves that the well-rotated combat boot trend is far from on the outs. You'll want to keep yours in good shape for 2021, and even consider adding a few new pairs in different colors and textures. For a look you can rotate all season long, wear them her way with a wintry hat and trench coat.

To get the look, browse below — and be sure to keep scoping her street style looks for more "cool mom" outfit inspiration.

