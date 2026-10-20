If anyone ever decides to organize a Celebrity Manicure Hall of Fame, you can bet good money Dua Lipa will be one of its very first inductees. Lipa’s commitment to colorful French tips, pretty prints, and flirty florals knows no bounds — and has remained steadfast in the face of a wave of natural nail looks. Though she did spend the better part of early fall in what was, admittedly, a neutral polish color (attending Paris Fashion Week in a chic black mani), the nail art pop princess has returned to a fun finish — in the form of a moody green velvet perfect for spooky season.

The sumptuous set made its red carpet debut at the Metropolitan Opera World Premiere Gala for Lincoln In The Bardo, held Oct. 19 in New York City. Lipa, donning a black off-the-shoulder gown covered in light-reflecting paillettes (from Ferragamo’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection), opted for relatively pared-back glam overall, with a slicked-back ponytail, peachy blush, and neutral lips. Her nails, however, matched the drama of the ‘fit: A rich, emerald green velvet over medium-length tips, courtesy of celebrity manicurist Mei.

Be they velvet or cat-eye, magnetic manicures — which contain tiny magnetic particles that are manipulated by a small magnetic wand to create a multidimensional, almost 3D effect — are a great choice for the cooler months. As nail artist Maryna Slynko told TZR, the trendy finish provides “visual interest without intricate nail art, making it sophisticated enough for everyday wear while still feeling special.”

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And the finish wasn’t the only trendy element of Lipa’s look: The color itself is quite of-the-moment, too. Nail artist and educator Valeriia Telemaniuk told TZR that deep emerald green would be among autumn’s top nail colors thanks to how it “feels rich, sophisticated, and very seasonal without being too predictable.”