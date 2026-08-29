Hot take: Most celebrity manicures are honestly kind of boring. In the defense of the famous, if I were wearing multiple outfits a day, several days a week, on globe-spanning press tours, I’d likely want a simple, straightforward manicure that goes with everything, too. But when you have access to some of the best nail artists in the world, why not go for something multidimensional, something cozy, something… velvet?

Among the handful of celebs we can rely on to have fun with their sets (looking at you, Hailey Bieber), velvet manicures are one of the more popular designs. And for good reason: The reflective looks, which are created with magnetic polishes manipulated by tiny magnet wands, add instant texture and layer beautifully with other polishes. Plus, as great as the finish looks on its own, it plays well with others, too. “Layering subtle details like fine chrome accents, micro French tips, or delicate 3D clear gel adds structure while preserving the depth and movement of the magnetic effect,” as nail artist Kako Kitano previously told TZR. “The overall look feels dimensional, modern, and very wearable.” See: Kerry Washington’s pretty polka dots, Rei Ami’s melty molten moment, and Lisa’s gemstone-studded nails.

Ready to sink into some cozy magnetic manis? Scroll on to see some of the standout velvet sets to grace famous fingertips.

Hailey Bieber

Eternal mani muse Bieber has donned several velvet nail looks over the years, including this “cinnamon girl” moment. Artist Zola Ganzorigt topped a sheer brown polish with silver chrome and a velvet polish to create the look (as seen in the above tutorial).

Kerry Washington

Spotted: Washington in two of the trendiest nail art looks. The actor and her manicurist, Sreynin Peng, topped a sheer, almost nude velvet base with sophisticated black polka dots for the 2026 Directors Guild of America Awards.

Megan Thee Stallion

A velvet base, chrome French tips, and super long lengths? This Megan Thee Stallion mani is a maximalist dream. It was created by celebrity manicurist (and nail bling queen) Coca Michelle.

Vanessa Hudgens

This gallery could have just been 10 pictures of Hudgens’ incredible velvet manicures; the High School Musical star knows what she likes. Among the many standouts is this recent “moonstone mocha” set. It was created by Hudgens’ go-to manicurist, Ganzorigt.

Lisa

For the 2025 Emmy Awards, nail artist Juan Alvear gave Lisa a sparkly pink velvet manicure with the same pretty, pretty princess energy as her Lever Couture gown.

Rita Ora

Ora’s “K-Beauty mix and match,” by nail artist Michelle Humphrey, featured a dreamy assortment of jade green, rosy pink, and smoky quartz polishes — on both fingers and toes.

Paloma Faith

Roses are red, violets are blue… I don’t know where this rhyme is going, but I do know Faith’s red velvet manicure (courtesy of artist Imarni) was beyond romantic.

Kylie Jenner

To create this whimsical vacation manicure for Jenner, Ganzorigt mixed and matched velvet bases and metallic chrome toppers. The resulting nails look like seaside treasures.

Rei Ami

K-Pop Demon Hunters star Ami (another top-tier mani muse) donned this “molten metal galaxy manicure”— the handiwork of celebrity manicurist Elle — for an appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Madeleine Petsch

Artist Kim Truong captioned this shimmering gemstone of a set with “the perfect holiday nails do exist,” and honestly… who am I to disagree? This Petsch mani is definitely worth saving to your holiday nails inspo board.